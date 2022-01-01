|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|On Land
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|1:08
|2
|Meeting Point
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|1:56
|3
|Possub
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|1:53
|4
|Helicopter Attack
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|2:03
|5
|Duty
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|2:48
|6
|Breaking the Code
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|1:54
|7
|Bookstore
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|1:01
|8
|Embarkation
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|2:02
|9
|Alignment
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|5:25
|10
|Crisis
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|2:38
|11
|Order
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|1:13
|12
|Last Chance
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|3:12
|13
|Hearing Inaudible Things
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|2:41
|14
|Engage
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|4:01
|15
|Dream
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|1:16
|16
|Parallel
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|2:28
|17
|Battle
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|4:08
|18
|The Call
|tomandandy / Tom Hajdu
|5:38
|19
|Losing My Mind (Call of the Wolf Mix)
|Alanas Chošnau
|4:09
|20
|Tragic (Push the Button Mix)
|Mark Reeder
|4:30
|21
|Honoring the Dead
|Marc Streitenfeld
|2:43