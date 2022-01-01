Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Зов волка Зов волка
Зов волка Музыка из фильма «Зов волка» (2019)
Le chant du loup / The Wolf's call Зов волка 2019 / Франция
6.1
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Зов волка» (2019)

Le chant du loup (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Le chant du loup (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. tomandandy, Alanas Chošnau, Mark Reeder, Marc Streitenfeld
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 On Land tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 1:08
2 Meeting Point tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 1:56
3 Possub tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 1:53
4 Helicopter Attack tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 2:03
5 Duty tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 2:48
6 Breaking the Code tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 1:54
7 Bookstore tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 1:01
8 Embarkation tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 2:02
9 Alignment tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 5:25
10 Crisis tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 2:38
11 Order tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 1:13
12 Last Chance tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 3:12
13 Hearing Inaudible Things tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 2:41
14 Engage tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 4:01
15 Dream tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 1:16
16 Parallel tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 2:28
17 Battle tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 4:08
18 The Call tomandandy / Tom Hajdu 5:38
19 Losing My Mind (Call of the Wolf Mix) Alanas Chošnau 4:09
20 Tragic (Push the Button Mix) Mark Reeder 4:30
21 Honoring the Dead Marc Streitenfeld 2:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Зов волка» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Зов волка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
