|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Tom and Jerry
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:52
|2
|Park Chase
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:18
|3
|Kayla Quits
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:00
|4
|Tom and Jerry Arrive
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:22
|5
|Jerry's Theme - Meeting Linda
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:56
|6
|Tom in Disguise
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:42
|7
|Kayla's Tour
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:44
|8
|Preeta & Ben
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:20
|9
|Rodentia Is Toast
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:15
|10
|Cheese Trap
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:45
|11
|Tightrope
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:43
|12
|I Know You
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:50
|13
|Could He Wear a Hat
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:04
|14
|Meet My Enforcer
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:19
|15
|Jerry's Spa
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:48
|16
|Spike Drags Terrence
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:01
|17
|Better Cheese Trap
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:52
|18
|Rooftop Chat
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:40
|19
|Petnado
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:28
|20
|Terrence Fired
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:50
|21
|Terrence Watches
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:18
|22
|Bridal Chat - Drone
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:24
|23
|Locked Up
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:01
|24
|Interrogation
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:51
|25
|Wedding Disaster
|Christopher Lennertz
|6:08
|26
|The Wedding's Off
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:02
|27
|New Plan
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:15
|28
|Married in the Park
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:32
|29
|Cat Dog Mouse Fight
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:31
|30
|End Credits (Tom and Jerry)
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:26