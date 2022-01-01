|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Burdens and the Hopes
|Matt Morton
|11:25
|2
|Countdown
|Matt Morton
|2:34
|3
|Liftoff and Staging
|Matt Morton
|4:16
|4
|Translunar Injection
|Matt Morton
|1:54
|5
|Eagle Extraction
|Matt Morton
|1:56
|6
|Translunar Journey
|Matt Morton
|2:27
|7
|Solar Corona
|Matt Morton
|2:07
|8
|Lunar Orbit Insertion
|Matt Morton
|1:39
|9
|Powered Descent
|Matt Morton
|5:54
|10
|We Landed on the Moon
|Matt Morton
|1:11
|11
|Adios Amigos
|Matt Morton
|1:07
|12
|Number One on the Runway
|Matt Morton
|1:46
|13
|Rendez Vous
|Matt Morton
|3:43
|14
|Transearth Injection
|Matt Morton
|2:29
|15
|A Special Thank You
|Matt Morton
|2:27
|16
|We Must Be Bold
|Matt Morton
|7:00
|17
|Welcome Home
|Matt Morton
|5:34