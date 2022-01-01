1 The Burdens and the Hopes Matt Morton 11:25

2 Countdown Matt Morton 2:34

3 Liftoff and Staging Matt Morton 4:16

4 Translunar Injection Matt Morton 1:54

5 Eagle Extraction Matt Morton 1:56

6 Translunar Journey Matt Morton 2:27

7 Solar Corona Matt Morton 2:07

8 Lunar Orbit Insertion Matt Morton 1:39

9 Powered Descent Matt Morton 5:54

10 We Landed on the Moon Matt Morton 1:11

11 Adios Amigos Matt Morton 1:07

12 Number One on the Runway Matt Morton 1:46

13 Rendez Vous Matt Morton 3:43

14 Transearth Injection Matt Morton 2:29

15 A Special Thank You Matt Morton 2:27

16 We Must Be Bold Matt Morton 7:00