Музыка из фильма «Аполлон-11» (2019)
Apollo 11 Аполлон-11 2019 / США
8.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.1
Музыка из фильма «Аполлон-11» (2019)

Apollo 11 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
17 композиций. Matt Morton
1 The Burdens and the Hopes Matt Morton 11:25
2 Countdown Matt Morton 2:34
3 Liftoff and Staging Matt Morton 4:16
4 Translunar Injection Matt Morton 1:54
5 Eagle Extraction Matt Morton 1:56
6 Translunar Journey Matt Morton 2:27
7 Solar Corona Matt Morton 2:07
8 Lunar Orbit Insertion Matt Morton 1:39
9 Powered Descent Matt Morton 5:54
10 We Landed on the Moon Matt Morton 1:11
11 Adios Amigos Matt Morton 1:07
12 Number One on the Runway Matt Morton 1:46
13 Rendez Vous Matt Morton 3:43
14 Transearth Injection Matt Morton 2:29
15 A Special Thank You Matt Morton 2:27
16 We Must Be Bold Matt Morton 7:00
17 Welcome Home Matt Morton 5:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Аполлон-11» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Аполлон-11» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
