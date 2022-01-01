|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Dirt (Est. 1981) [feat. Machine Gun Kelly]
|Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil
|3:52
|2
|Red Hot
|Mötley Crüe / Tommy Lee
|3:22
|3
|On with the Show
|Mötley Crüe / Mick Mars
|4:03
|4
|Live Wire
|Mötley Crüe / Mick Mars
|3:14
|5
|Merry-Go-Round
|Mötley Crüe / Mick Mars
|3:22
|6
|Take Me to the Top
|Mötley Crüe / Nikki Sixx
|3:44
|7
|Piece of Your Action
|Mötley Crüe / Tommy Lee
|4:39
|8
|Shout at the Devil
|Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil
|3:14
|9
|Looks That Kill
|Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil
|4:08
|10
|Too Young to Fall In Love
|Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil
|3:32
|11
|Home Sweet Home
|Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil
|3:59
|12
|Girls, Girls, Girls
|Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil
|4:30
|13
|Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)
|Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil
|4:13
|14
|Kickstart My Heart
|Mötley Crüe / Tommy Lee
|4:43
|15
|Dr. Feelgood
|Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil
|4:50
|16
|Ride with the Devil
|Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil
|3:42
|17
|Crash and Burn
|Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil
|4:13
|18
|Like a Virgin
|Mötley Crüe / Tom Kelly
|3:08