Компромат Компромат
The Dirt Компромат 2019 / США
7.0 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Компромат» (2019)

The Dirt Soundtrack
The Dirt Soundtrack 18 композиций. Mötley Crüe
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Dirt (Est. 1981) [feat. Machine Gun Kelly] Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil 3:52
2 Red Hot Mötley Crüe / Tommy Lee 3:22
3 On with the Show Mötley Crüe / Mick Mars 4:03
4 Live Wire Mötley Crüe / Mick Mars 3:14
5 Merry-Go-Round Mötley Crüe / Mick Mars 3:22
6 Take Me to the Top Mötley Crüe / Nikki Sixx 3:44
7 Piece of Your Action Mötley Crüe / Tommy Lee 4:39
8 Shout at the Devil Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil 3:14
9 Looks That Kill Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil 4:08
10 Too Young to Fall In Love Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil 3:32
11 Home Sweet Home Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil 3:59
12 Girls, Girls, Girls Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil 4:30
13 Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.) Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil 4:13
14 Kickstart My Heart Mötley Crüe / Tommy Lee 4:43
15 Dr. Feelgood Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil 4:50
16 Ride with the Devil Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil 3:42
17 Crash and Burn Mötley Crüe / Vince Neil 4:13
18 Like a Virgin Mötley Crüe / Tom Kelly 3:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Компромат» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Компромат» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
