|1
|Dragons
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:14
|2
|Impecunious Circumstances
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:27
|3
|The Great War
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:43
|4
|The TCBS
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|2:48
|5
|White As Bone
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|3:30
|6
|John Ronald
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:33
|7
|Vinátta (Friendship)
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|0:42
|8
|Rugby
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|0:49
|9
|Kings and Queens
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:25
|10
|Army of the Dead
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:49
|11
|Lúthien Tinúviel
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:45
|12
|"A Good Man in the Dirt"
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|2:46
|13
|Dutch Courage
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:47
|14
|Sunlit
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:15
|15
|Starlit
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|2:27
|16
|Everything That's Good
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:19
|17
|Geoffrey
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:21
|18
|Eik (Oak)
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:38
|19
|The Ascanius
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:53
|20
|Black Rider
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|3:21
|21
|Scuppered (Ancient Things)
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|2:18
|22
|Other Sorts of Scars
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|2:51
|23
|Dark Magic
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|1:18
|24
|Fellowship
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|5:06
|25
|Helheimr (End Crawl)
|Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман
|3:30