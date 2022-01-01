Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Tolkien Музыка из фильма «Толкин» (2019)
Tolkien Толкин 2019 / США
Tolkien (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Tolkien (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis
1 Dragons Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:14
2 Impecunious Circumstances Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:27
3 The Great War Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:43
4 The TCBS Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 2:48
5 White As Bone Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 3:30
6 John Ronald Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:33
7 Vinátta (Friendship) Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 0:42
8 Rugby Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 0:49
9 Kings and Queens Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:25
10 Army of the Dead Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:49
11 Lúthien Tinúviel Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:45
12 "A Good Man in the Dirt" Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 2:46
13 Dutch Courage Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:47
14 Sunlit Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:15
15 Starlit Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 2:27
16 Everything That's Good Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:19
17 Geoffrey Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:21
18 Eik (Oak) Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:38
19 The Ascanius Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:53
20 Black Rider Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 3:21
21 Scuppered (Ancient Things) Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 2:18
22 Other Sorts of Scars Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 2:51
23 Dark Magic Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 1:18
24 Fellowship Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 5:06
25 Helheimr (End Crawl) Томас Ньюман, Thomas Bowes, London Voices, Ben Parry, Terry Edwards, Grace Davidson, George Doering, Phil Todd, Sonia Slany, Paul Clarvis / Томас Ньюман 3:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Толкин» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Толкин» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
