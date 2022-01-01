|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Theme from "Minding the Gap"
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|1:35
|2
|The Steps Leading Home
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|0:39
|3
|See Me
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|1:54
|4
|Father and Son
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|1:37
|5
|The Birthday Party
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|1:40
|6
|Our Mother
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|0:59
|7
|Lessons and Losses
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|1:56
|8
|Dawn over Rockford
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|1:14
|9
|Theme from "Minding the Gap" (Reprise)
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|1:53
|10
|I Saw Myself
|Nathan Halpern
|1:23
|11
|Cut
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|5:15
|12
|Growing Up
|Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern
|2:55