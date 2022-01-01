Оповещения от Киноафиши
Киноафиша Фильмы Соберись перед прыжком Музыка из фильма «Соберись перед прыжком» (2018)
Minding the Gap Соберись перед прыжком 2018 / США
8.1 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8
Музыка из фильма «Соберись перед прыжком» (2018)

Minding the Gap (Original Score)
Minding the Gap (Original Score) 12 композиций. Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern, Nathan Halpern
1 Theme from "Minding the Gap" Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 1:35
2 The Steps Leading Home Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 0:39
3 See Me Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 1:54
4 Father and Son Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 1:37
5 The Birthday Party Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 1:40
6 Our Mother Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 0:59
7 Lessons and Losses Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 1:56
8 Dawn over Rockford Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 1:14
9 Theme from "Minding the Gap" (Reprise) Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 1:53
10 I Saw Myself Nathan Halpern 1:23
11 Cut Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 5:15
12 Growing Up Chris Ruggiero, Nathan Halpern / Nathan Halpern 2:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Соберись перед прыжком» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Соберись перед прыжком» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
