Мои волосы хотят убивать Мои волосы хотят убивать
Киноафиша Фильмы Мои волосы хотят убивать Музыка из фильма «Мои волосы хотят убивать» (2019)
Bad Hair Мои волосы хотят убивать 2019 / США
5.6 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Мои волосы хотят убивать» (2019)

Bad Hair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bad Hair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Kelly Rowland, Kelly Rowland, Justin Simien, Braxton Cook, Justin Simien, Braxton Cook, Kris Bowers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Get It Kelly Rowland / Justin Simien 3:16
2 So You Know Kelly Rowland, Justin Simien / Kris Bowers 3:39
3 Break U Braxton Cook, Justin Simien / Kris Bowers 1:59
4 That Dress That I Like Braxton Cook / Kris Bowers 3:36
5 One Night Kelly Rowland / Justin Simien 2:42
6 Thank You So Much Kris Bowers 0:29
7 Walking Home / Superstitions Kris Bowers 1:17
8 Zora Will See You Now Kris Bowers 0:51
9 Now Or Never Kris Bowers 1:07
10 Waiting Room / Lets Find Her Kris Bowers 2:03
11 Tenderheaded Kris Bowers 2:22
12 Mr. Tannen Kris Bowers 1:23
13 The Moss Haired Girl Kris Bowers 2:32
14 New Hair Kris Bowers 1:17
15 Get Your Girls In Check / Eyes Kris Bowers 1:36
16 Linda Visits Kris Bowers 2:51
17 I Know the Game / WTF Is This?! Kris Bowers 2:43
18 I Bet He Slipped Kris Bowers 1:39
19 This Never Happened Kris Bowers 2:43
20 You Ever Miss Me? / Red or White? Kris Bowers 0:56
21 Hair Attacks Julius Kris Bowers 3:24
22 Rush of Hunger Kris Bowers 3:09
23 Where Are You? Kris Bowers 1:19
24 Zora’s Office / No Entry Chase Kris Bowers 3:12
25 Forget Your Coat Kris Bowers 2:25
26 Finally Got In Kris Bowers 2:47
27 Before Your Histories Began / She Looks Happy Kris Bowers 4:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мои волосы хотят убивать» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мои волосы хотят убивать» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
