|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Get It
|Kelly Rowland / Justin Simien
|3:16
|2
|So You Know
|Kelly Rowland, Justin Simien / Kris Bowers
|3:39
|3
|Break U
|Braxton Cook, Justin Simien / Kris Bowers
|1:59
|4
|That Dress That I Like
|Braxton Cook / Kris Bowers
|3:36
|5
|One Night
|Kelly Rowland / Justin Simien
|2:42
|6
|Thank You So Much
|Kris Bowers
|0:29
|7
|Walking Home / Superstitions
|Kris Bowers
|1:17
|8
|Zora Will See You Now
|Kris Bowers
|0:51
|9
|Now Or Never
|Kris Bowers
|1:07
|10
|Waiting Room / Lets Find Her
|Kris Bowers
|2:03
|11
|Tenderheaded
|Kris Bowers
|2:22
|12
|Mr. Tannen
|Kris Bowers
|1:23
|13
|The Moss Haired Girl
|Kris Bowers
|2:32
|14
|New Hair
|Kris Bowers
|1:17
|15
|Get Your Girls In Check / Eyes
|Kris Bowers
|1:36
|16
|Linda Visits
|Kris Bowers
|2:51
|17
|I Know the Game / WTF Is This?!
|Kris Bowers
|2:43
|18
|I Bet He Slipped
|Kris Bowers
|1:39
|19
|This Never Happened
|Kris Bowers
|2:43
|20
|You Ever Miss Me? / Red or White?
|Kris Bowers
|0:56
|21
|Hair Attacks Julius
|Kris Bowers
|3:24
|22
|Rush of Hunger
|Kris Bowers
|3:09
|23
|Where Are You?
|Kris Bowers
|1:19
|24
|Zora’s Office / No Entry Chase
|Kris Bowers
|3:12
|25
|Forget Your Coat
|Kris Bowers
|2:25
|26
|Finally Got In
|Kris Bowers
|2:47
|27
|Before Your Histories Began / She Looks Happy
|Kris Bowers
|4:02