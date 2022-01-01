1 I Get It Kelly Rowland / Justin Simien 3:16

2 So You Know Kelly Rowland, Justin Simien / Kris Bowers 3:39

3 Break U Braxton Cook, Justin Simien / Kris Bowers 1:59

4 That Dress That I Like Braxton Cook / Kris Bowers 3:36

5 One Night Kelly Rowland / Justin Simien 2:42

6 Thank You So Much Kris Bowers 0:29

7 Walking Home / Superstitions Kris Bowers 1:17

8 Zora Will See You Now Kris Bowers 0:51

9 Now Or Never Kris Bowers 1:07

10 Waiting Room / Lets Find Her Kris Bowers 2:03

11 Tenderheaded Kris Bowers 2:22

12 Mr. Tannen Kris Bowers 1:23

13 The Moss Haired Girl Kris Bowers 2:32

14 New Hair Kris Bowers 1:17

15 Get Your Girls In Check / Eyes Kris Bowers 1:36

16 Linda Visits Kris Bowers 2:51

17 I Know the Game / WTF Is This?! Kris Bowers 2:43

18 I Bet He Slipped Kris Bowers 1:39

19 This Never Happened Kris Bowers 2:43

20 You Ever Miss Me? / Red or White? Kris Bowers 0:56

21 Hair Attacks Julius Kris Bowers 3:24

22 Rush of Hunger Kris Bowers 3:09

23 Where Are You? Kris Bowers 1:19

24 Zora’s Office / No Entry Chase Kris Bowers 3:12

25 Forget Your Coat Kris Bowers 2:25

26 Finally Got In Kris Bowers 2:47