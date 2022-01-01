Оповещения от Киноафиши
Сын Америки Сын Америки
Музыка из фильма «Сын Америки» (2019)
Native Son Сын Америки 2019 / США
5.7 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.7
Музыка из фильма «Сын Америки» (2019)

Native Son (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Native Son (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Anxious Man Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:24
2 Affluenza Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 4:32
3 Panem Et Circences Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:05
4 The Accident Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 7:08
5 Furnace Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 5:49
6 Pussy Oreo Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 2:53
7 Dalton's Collection Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 0:54
8 Not the People Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:54
9 They're All Blind Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:33
10 Manhunt Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 1:29
11 The Tunnel Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 3:58
12 A Good Spot Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein 8:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сын Америки» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сын Америки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
