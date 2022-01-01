|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Anxious Man
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|2:24
|2
|Affluenza
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|4:32
|3
|Panem Et Circences
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|3:05
|4
|The Accident
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|7:08
|5
|Furnace
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|5:49
|6
|Pussy Oreo
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|2:53
|7
|Dalton's Collection
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|0:54
|8
|Not the People
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|1:54
|9
|They're All Blind
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|3:33
|10
|Manhunt
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|1:29
|11
|The Tunnel
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|3:58
|12
|A Good Spot
|Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
|8:20