Солнце в ночи Солнце в ночи
The Sunlit Night Солнце в ночи 2019 / Германия / Норвегия
6.1 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Солнце в ночи» (2019)

The Sunlit Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Sunlit Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Enis Rotthoff
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Sunlit Night Enis Rotthoff 3:03
2 Meet Frances Enis Rotthoff 1:44
3 Pancakes Enis Rotthoff 3:02
4 The Mountain Enis Rotthoff 3:04
5 A New Morning Enis Rotthoff 2:29
6 Loss and Closure Enis Rotthoff 2:54
7 Welcome To Nils World Enis Rotthoff 2:06
8 Under Plastic Enis Rotthoff 2:02
9 The Yellow Barn Enis Rotthoff 1:36
10 Separate Reflections Enis Rotthoff 1:36
11 Father Enis Rotthoff 1:38
12 Painful Goodbye Enis Rotthoff 1:30
13 Conversations With Mother Enis Rotthoff 2:07
14 The Sun Never Goes Down Enis Rotthoff 1:12
15 The Wedding Speech Enis Rotthoff 1:29
16 Alternate Journeys Enis Rotthoff 1:24
17 The Painting Enis Rotthoff 0:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Солнце в ночи» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Солнце в ночи» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
