|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Sunlit Night
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:03
|2
|Meet Frances
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:44
|3
|Pancakes
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:02
|4
|The Mountain
|Enis Rotthoff
|3:04
|5
|A New Morning
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:29
|6
|Loss and Closure
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:54
|7
|Welcome To Nils World
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:06
|8
|Under Plastic
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:02
|9
|The Yellow Barn
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:36
|10
|Separate Reflections
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:36
|11
|Father
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:38
|12
|Painful Goodbye
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:30
|13
|Conversations With Mother
|Enis Rotthoff
|2:07
|14
|The Sun Never Goes Down
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:12
|15
|The Wedding Speech
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:29
|16
|Alternate Journeys
|Enis Rotthoff
|1:24
|17
|The Painting
|Enis Rotthoff
|0:44