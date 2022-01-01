|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dolemite
|Крэйг Робинсон / Benjamin Taylor
|2:49
|2
|Like I Should
|Крэйг Робинсон / James Fauntleroy
|2:12
|3
|Parking Lot
|Scott Bomar
|1:08
|4
|Liquor Store Wisemen
|Scott Bomar
|2:21
|5
|Recording Comedy
|Scott Bomar
|1:24
|6
|Sell It
|Scott Bomar
|1:59
|7
|I Ain't Studdin' You
|Bobby Rush
|2:36
|8
|Ballad of a Boy and a Girl
|Эдди Мёрфи, Da'Vine Joy Randolph
|2:04
|9
|The Dunbar Hotel
|Scott Bomar
|0:43
|10
|Clean Up
|Scott Bomar
|1:09
|11
|Feed the Honkies
|Scott Bomar
|1:08
|12
|Scene 3
|Scott Bomar
|0:58
|13
|Put Your Weight On It
|Scott Bomar
|1:52
|14
|I'm Gonna Kill Dolemite
|Scott Bomar
|1:52
|15
|We Done
|Scott Bomar
|0:59
|16
|Phone Call
|Scott Bomar
|1:06
|17
|Promote the Sh*t
|Scott Bomar
|2:07
|18
|New House Record / Walkin'
|Scott Bomar
|1:54
|19
|Leaving
|Scott Bomar
|1:22
|20
|Arrived
|Scott Bomar
|3:08
|21
|Hi Roller
|The Bo-Keys / Charles Pitts
|2:55
|22
|Rocky Bottom (feat. Blind Mississippi Morris)
|Jason Freeman
|4:37