|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Drone Beast
|Richard Reed Parry
|1:42
|2
|Symphony Brew
|Richard Reed Parry
|4:50
|3
|Base Motives
|Richard Reed Parry
|3:09
|4
|Murky Half
|Richard Reed Parry
|2:25
|5
|What We've Always Wanted
|Richard Reed Parry
|1:49
|6
|Base Motives II
|Richard Reed Parry
|2:20
|7
|New Descent
|Richard Reed Parry
|6:01
|8
|The House
|Richard Reed Parry
|3:19
|9
|Dark Tumbling
|Richard Reed Parry
|2:43
|10
|Drone Beast: UK
|Richard Reed Parry
|1:32
|11
|Symphony Brew Redux
|Richard Reed Parry
|1:19
|12
|Slow Descent
|Richard Reed Parry
|3:39
|13
|Drone Beast: In the Air
|Richard Reed Parry
|3:50