Гнездо Гнездо
The Nest Гнездо 2019 / США
6.6 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Гнездо» (2019)

The Nest (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Nest (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Richard Reed Parry
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Drone Beast Richard Reed Parry 1:42
2 Symphony Brew Richard Reed Parry 4:50
3 Base Motives Richard Reed Parry 3:09
4 Murky Half Richard Reed Parry 2:25
5 What We've Always Wanted Richard Reed Parry 1:49
6 Base Motives II Richard Reed Parry 2:20
7 New Descent Richard Reed Parry 6:01
8 The House Richard Reed Parry 3:19
9 Dark Tumbling Richard Reed Parry 2:43
10 Drone Beast: UK Richard Reed Parry 1:32
11 Symphony Brew Redux Richard Reed Parry 1:19
12 Slow Descent Richard Reed Parry 3:39
13 Drone Beast: In the Air Richard Reed Parry 3:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гнездо» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гнездо» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
