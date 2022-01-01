|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Snow Plough
|George Fenton
|1:30
|2
|Citizen of the Year
|George Fenton
|1:55
|3
|Cold Pursuit (Main Title)
|George Fenton, Dan Carey / George Fenton
|0:37
|4
|News Of Kyle
|George Fenton
|1:19
|5
|The Funeral - Turning Away
|George Fenton, Dan Carey / George Fenton
|1:17
|6
|Speedo
|George Fenton, Dan Carey / Dan Carey
|1:24
|7
|To the Ravine
|George Fenton
|1:18
|8
|Limbo Checks Out
|George Fenton
|2:15
|9
|The Plough & the Jeep (Extended)
|George Fenton, Dan Carey / Dan Carey
|2:06
|10
|It Just Did
|George Fenton, Dan Carey / Dan Carey
|2:47
|11
|Eye to Eye
|George Fenton
|1:08
|12
|Iced
|George Fenton
|0:40
|13
|Wingman
|George Fenton
|1:19
|14
|A Son for a Son
|George Fenton
|1:41
|15
|Scouting
|George Fenton, Dan Carey / Dan Carey
|1:11
|16
|It's About Your Son
|George Fenton
|1:19
|17
|I'm the Messenger
|George Fenton
|1:23
|18
|Kidnapped
|George Fenton
|0:46
|19
|Come and Get It
|George Fenton
|1:00
|20
|Lost Culture
|George Fenton
|0:57
|21
|Closing In
|George Fenton, Dan Carey / George Fenton
|4:51
|22
|Turf War at Nels
|George Fenton, Dan Carey / George Fenton
|2:36
|23
|The Aftermath
|George Fenton
|1:48
|24
|Doing My Job
|George Fenton
|1:26
|25
|Cold Pursuit (End Titles)
|George Fenton, Dan Carey / George Fenton
|6:49
|26
|Speedo (Remix)
|George Fenton, Dan Carey / Dan Carey
|3:25