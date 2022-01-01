|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Who’s Left To Laugh
|Danny Eldridge
|2:58
|2
|Love Me By Now
|Tayler Buono
|3:08
|3
|Guilty Pleasure
|Gigi Rich
|3:00
|4
|The Wedding Year
|Raney Shockne
|2:49
|5
|First Kiss
|Raney Shockne
|3:09
|6
|How Did We Go Wrong?
|Raney Shockne
|2:05
|7
|Lifted Vows
|Raney Shockne
|2:24
|8
|Cities From Above
|Raney Shockne
|3:14
|9
|In-laws and Outlaws
|Raney Shockne
|2:25
|10
|Confessions of a Sick Bride
|Raney Shockne
|1:11
|11
|Trolling
|Raney Shockne
|1:41
|12
|Traffic and Tears
|Raney Shockne
|2:05
|13
|The Twist
|Raney Shockne
|2:54
|14
|Drinking Games
|Raney Shockne
|1:26
|15
|Freedon Is a Choice
|Raney Shockne
|1:12
|16
|The Invitation
|Raney Shockne
|1:08