Свадебный год Свадебный год
Музыка из фильма «Свадебный год» (2019)
The Wedding Year Свадебный год 2019 / США
5.5 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Свадебный год» (2019)

The Wedding Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Wedding Year (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Danny Eldridge, Tayler Buono, Gigi Rich, Raney Shockne
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Who’s Left To Laugh Danny Eldridge 2:58
2 Love Me By Now Tayler Buono 3:08
3 Guilty Pleasure Gigi Rich 3:00
4 The Wedding Year Raney Shockne 2:49
5 First Kiss Raney Shockne 3:09
6 How Did We Go Wrong? Raney Shockne 2:05
7 Lifted Vows Raney Shockne 2:24
8 Cities From Above Raney Shockne 3:14
9 In-laws and Outlaws Raney Shockne 2:25
10 Confessions of a Sick Bride Raney Shockne 1:11
11 Trolling Raney Shockne 1:41
12 Traffic and Tears Raney Shockne 2:05
13 The Twist Raney Shockne 2:54
14 Drinking Games Raney Shockne 1:26
15 Freedon Is a Choice Raney Shockne 1:12
16 The Invitation Raney Shockne 1:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Свадебный год» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Свадебный год» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
