Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Амундсен Амундсен
Киноафиша Фильмы Амундсен Музыка из фильма «Амундсен» (2019)
Amundsen Амундсен 2019 / Норвегия
6.6 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Амундсен» (2019)

Вся информация о фильме
Amundsen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Amundsen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Johan Soderqvist
Слушать
Half-Light (From the
Half-Light (From the "amundsen" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single 1 композиция. Madrugada
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Intro Johan Soderqvist 1:32
2 Antarctis Johan Soderqvist 4:11
3 Two Brothers Johan Soderqvist 2:43
4 The Financiers Johan Soderqvist 2:00
5 Planning the Expedition Johan Soderqvist 0:57
6 First and Second Attempt Johan Soderqvist 2:49
7 The Ice Ravine / Naming the Mountains Johan Soderqvist 2:58
8 At the South Pole Johan Soderqvist 1:49
9 High Society / Three Years in the Ice Johan Soderqvist 2:29
10 Roald Humiliated Johan Soderqvist 1:38
11 Roald and Kiss / To the Arctic Sea Johan Soderqvist 1:39
12 The Ice Bear Attack Johan Soderqvist 1:15
13 The Children Johan Soderqvist 1:34
14 The Penguins and the Pipe Johan Soderqvist 1:04
15 Roald's Speech Johan Soderqvist 1:49
16 He's Alive Johan Soderqvist 5:24
17 Mummified in Ice Johan Soderqvist 3:16
18 Bitterness Johan Soderqvist 1:01
19 To the North Pole Johan Soderqvist 4:04
20 Proposing to Bess Johan Soderqvist 1:32
21 Nobile Is Missing / Roald and Bess / Plane Crash Johan Soderqvist 4:23
22 He's Dead Johan Soderqvist 2:15
23 Epilogue: Dream of the North Pole Johan Soderqvist 2:38
Доступен список песен из фильма «Амундсен» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Амундсен» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Уход из Comedy Club аукнулся: Тимура Родригеза поймали на лжи
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Приложение киноафиши