|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Intro
|Johan Soderqvist
|1:32
|2
|Antarctis
|Johan Soderqvist
|4:11
|3
|Two Brothers
|Johan Soderqvist
|2:43
|4
|The Financiers
|Johan Soderqvist
|2:00
|5
|Planning the Expedition
|Johan Soderqvist
|0:57
|6
|First and Second Attempt
|Johan Soderqvist
|2:49
|7
|The Ice Ravine / Naming the Mountains
|Johan Soderqvist
|2:58
|8
|At the South Pole
|Johan Soderqvist
|1:49
|9
|High Society / Three Years in the Ice
|Johan Soderqvist
|2:29
|10
|Roald Humiliated
|Johan Soderqvist
|1:38
|11
|Roald and Kiss / To the Arctic Sea
|Johan Soderqvist
|1:39
|12
|The Ice Bear Attack
|Johan Soderqvist
|1:15
|13
|The Children
|Johan Soderqvist
|1:34
|14
|The Penguins and the Pipe
|Johan Soderqvist
|1:04
|15
|Roald's Speech
|Johan Soderqvist
|1:49
|16
|He's Alive
|Johan Soderqvist
|5:24
|17
|Mummified in Ice
|Johan Soderqvist
|3:16
|18
|Bitterness
|Johan Soderqvist
|1:01
|19
|To the North Pole
|Johan Soderqvist
|4:04
|20
|Proposing to Bess
|Johan Soderqvist
|1:32
|21
|Nobile Is Missing / Roald and Bess / Plane Crash
|Johan Soderqvist
|4:23
|22
|He's Dead
|Johan Soderqvist
|2:15
|23
|Epilogue: Dream of the North Pole
|Johan Soderqvist
|2:38