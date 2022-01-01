Оповещения от Киноафиши
Достать ножи Достать ножи
Музыка из фильма «Достать ножи» (2019)
Knives Out Достать ножи 2019 / США
8.6 Оцените
159 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.9
Музыка из фильма «Достать ножи» (2019)

Knives Out (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Knives Out (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Nathan Johnson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Knives Out! (String Quartet in G Minor) Nathan Johnson 1:51
2 The Thrombey Estate Nathan Johnson 1:38
3 Like Father, Like Son Nathan Johnson 1:02
4 The Thrombey Family Theme (Solo Piano) Nathan Johnson 1:34
5 Double-Dipping Nathan Johnson 1:05
6 Snooping Nathan Johnson 2:05
7 On the Eve of Harlan's Demise Nathan Johnson 3:59
8 Harlan's Plan Nathan Johnson 3:15
9 The Wake Nathan Johnson 1:32
10 The Attic Room Nathan Johnson 1:18
11 The Game's Afoot Nathan Johnson 4:00
12 The Broken Trellis Nathan Johnson 2:07
13 Knives Out!, Pt. II (The Will) Nathan Johnson 3:04
14 Foul Play Nathan Johnson 3:26
15 The Dumbest Car Chase of All Time Nathan Johnson 2:56
16 Blackmail Nathan Johnson 3:14
17 No More Surprises Nathan Johnson 0:50
18 Blanc's Tale, Pt. I Nathan Johnson 5:02
19 Blanc's Tale, Pt. II Nathan Johnson 6:12
20 The Thrombey Family Theme Nathan Johnson 1:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Достать ножи» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Достать ножи» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
