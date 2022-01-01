|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Knives Out! (String Quartet in G Minor)
|Nathan Johnson
|1:51
|2
|The Thrombey Estate
|Nathan Johnson
|1:38
|3
|Like Father, Like Son
|Nathan Johnson
|1:02
|4
|The Thrombey Family Theme (Solo Piano)
|Nathan Johnson
|1:34
|5
|Double-Dipping
|Nathan Johnson
|1:05
|6
|Snooping
|Nathan Johnson
|2:05
|7
|On the Eve of Harlan's Demise
|Nathan Johnson
|3:59
|8
|Harlan's Plan
|Nathan Johnson
|3:15
|9
|The Wake
|Nathan Johnson
|1:32
|10
|The Attic Room
|Nathan Johnson
|1:18
|11
|The Game's Afoot
|Nathan Johnson
|4:00
|12
|The Broken Trellis
|Nathan Johnson
|2:07
|13
|Knives Out!, Pt. II (The Will)
|Nathan Johnson
|3:04
|14
|Foul Play
|Nathan Johnson
|3:26
|15
|The Dumbest Car Chase of All Time
|Nathan Johnson
|2:56
|16
|Blackmail
|Nathan Johnson
|3:14
|17
|No More Surprises
|Nathan Johnson
|0:50
|18
|Blanc's Tale, Pt. I
|Nathan Johnson
|5:02
|19
|Blanc's Tale, Pt. II
|Nathan Johnson
|6:12
|20
|The Thrombey Family Theme
|Nathan Johnson
|1:47