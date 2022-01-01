1 Knives Out! (String Quartet in G Minor) Nathan Johnson 1:51

2 The Thrombey Estate Nathan Johnson 1:38

3 Like Father, Like Son Nathan Johnson 1:02

4 The Thrombey Family Theme (Solo Piano) Nathan Johnson 1:34

5 Double-Dipping Nathan Johnson 1:05

6 Snooping Nathan Johnson 2:05

7 On the Eve of Harlan's Demise Nathan Johnson 3:59

8 Harlan's Plan Nathan Johnson 3:15

9 The Wake Nathan Johnson 1:32

10 The Attic Room Nathan Johnson 1:18

11 The Game's Afoot Nathan Johnson 4:00

12 The Broken Trellis Nathan Johnson 2:07

13 Knives Out!, Pt. II (The Will) Nathan Johnson 3:04

14 Foul Play Nathan Johnson 3:26

15 The Dumbest Car Chase of All Time Nathan Johnson 2:56

16 Blackmail Nathan Johnson 3:14

17 No More Surprises Nathan Johnson 0:50

18 Blanc's Tale, Pt. I Nathan Johnson 5:02

19 Blanc's Tale, Pt. II Nathan Johnson 6:12