Агент Ева Агент Ева
Музыка из фильма «Агент Ева» (2020)
Ava Агент Ева 2020 / США
7.2 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Музыка из фильма «Агент Ева» (2020)

Ava (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ava (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Bear McCreary
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Ava Bear McCreary 4:12
2 Talking to the Target Bear McCreary 5:18
3 Family and a Package Bear McCreary 2:13
4 The Riyadh Job Bear McCreary 4:48
5 Ava and Duke Bear McCreary 2:40
6 Simon Calls the Shots Bear McCreary 4:01
7 Fatherly Lies Bear McCreary 2:34
8 Paying Toni a Visit Bear McCreary 4:13
9 Michael Learns the Truth Bear McCreary 2:46
10 Duke and Simon Bear McCreary 1:14
11 Motherly Pride Bear McCreary 2:19
12 Tail Spin Bear McCreary 4:25
13 The Mini Bar Bear McCreary 3:07
14 Following Simon Bear McCreary 3:14
15 Who Ava Is Bear McCreary 5:13
Доступен список песен из фильма «Агент Ева» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Агент Ева» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
