|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Ava
|Bear McCreary
|4:12
|2
|Talking to the Target
|Bear McCreary
|5:18
|3
|Family and a Package
|Bear McCreary
|2:13
|4
|The Riyadh Job
|Bear McCreary
|4:48
|5
|Ava and Duke
|Bear McCreary
|2:40
|6
|Simon Calls the Shots
|Bear McCreary
|4:01
|7
|Fatherly Lies
|Bear McCreary
|2:34
|8
|Paying Toni a Visit
|Bear McCreary
|4:13
|9
|Michael Learns the Truth
|Bear McCreary
|2:46
|10
|Duke and Simon
|Bear McCreary
|1:14
|11
|Motherly Pride
|Bear McCreary
|2:19
|12
|Tail Spin
|Bear McCreary
|4:25
|13
|The Mini Bar
|Bear McCreary
|3:07
|14
|Following Simon
|Bear McCreary
|3:14
|15
|Who Ava Is
|Bear McCreary
|5:13