Т(о)варищи на века: часть 1
Киноафиша Фильмы Т(о)варищи на века: часть 1 Музыка из фильма «Т(о)варищи на века: часть 1» (2017)
Best F(r)iends: Volume One Т(о)варищи на века: часть 1 2017 / США
Музыка из фильма «Т(о)варищи на века: часть 1» (2017)

Best F(r)iends (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Best F(r)iends (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Daniel Platzman
1 I Can Give You a Job Daniel Platzman 0:59
2 Pass Me the Middle One Daniel Platzman 0:26
3 Back to Work, C'mon Daniel Platzman 2:12
4 Gold? I Hear It's Goin' Up Daniel Platzman 3:13
5 I'll Clean Everything Daniel Platzman 1:58
6 Chinese Food Daniel Platzman 1:20
7 What Do You Wanna Be, Jon? Daniel Platzman 1:44
8 Dental Gold Daniel Platzman 1:49
9 Dropped the Ball (feat. Julian Shore) Daniel Platzman 6:47
10 Goodnight Daniel Platzman 0:20
11 Keys to the Castle Daniel Platzman 0:24
12 Colorado Daniel Platzman 1:31
13 What's in the Bag? Daniel Platzman 1:48
14 Mind If I Use Your Computer? Daniel Platzman 1:12
15 Happy Scrappin' Boys Daniel Platzman 3:24
16 I'll Show You Daniel Platzman 0:59
17 Let's Go for a Spin Daniel Platzman 1:31
18 Walk Daniel Platzman 0:59
19 It's Done, Okay (feat. Julian Shore) Daniel Platzman 3:19
20 300 Thousand Daniel Platzman 1:56
21 Clean Up a Little Bit Daniel Platzman 2:25
22 Let's Go Get Your Money Daniel Platzman 1:05
23 Interrogation Theme Daniel Platzman 2:32
24 I'll Make My Own Wish Right Now Daniel Platzman 0:43
25 Key Stealing Daniel Platzman 0:44
26 Happy Birthday to Me Daniel Platzman 3:17
27 Do You Feel Evil, Jon? Daniel Platzman 3:39
Доступен список песен из фильма «Т(о)варищи на века: часть 1» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Т(о)варищи на века: часть 1» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
