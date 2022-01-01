|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Can Give You a Job
|Daniel Platzman
|0:59
|2
|Pass Me the Middle One
|Daniel Platzman
|0:26
|3
|Back to Work, C'mon
|Daniel Platzman
|2:12
|4
|Gold? I Hear It's Goin' Up
|Daniel Platzman
|3:13
|5
|I'll Clean Everything
|Daniel Platzman
|1:58
|6
|Chinese Food
|Daniel Platzman
|1:20
|7
|What Do You Wanna Be, Jon?
|Daniel Platzman
|1:44
|8
|Dental Gold
|Daniel Platzman
|1:49
|9
|Dropped the Ball (feat. Julian Shore)
|Daniel Platzman
|6:47
|10
|Goodnight
|Daniel Platzman
|0:20
|11
|Keys to the Castle
|Daniel Platzman
|0:24
|12
|Colorado
|Daniel Platzman
|1:31
|13
|What's in the Bag?
|Daniel Platzman
|1:48
|14
|Mind If I Use Your Computer?
|Daniel Platzman
|1:12
|15
|Happy Scrappin' Boys
|Daniel Platzman
|3:24
|16
|I'll Show You
|Daniel Platzman
|0:59
|17
|Let's Go for a Spin
|Daniel Platzman
|1:31
|18
|Walk
|Daniel Platzman
|0:59
|19
|It's Done, Okay (feat. Julian Shore)
|Daniel Platzman
|3:19
|20
|300 Thousand
|Daniel Platzman
|1:56
|21
|Clean Up a Little Bit
|Daniel Platzman
|2:25
|22
|Let's Go Get Your Money
|Daniel Platzman
|1:05
|23
|Interrogation Theme
|Daniel Platzman
|2:32
|24
|I'll Make My Own Wish Right Now
|Daniel Platzman
|0:43
|25
|Key Stealing
|Daniel Platzman
|0:44
|26
|Happy Birthday to Me
|Daniel Platzman
|3:17
|27
|Do You Feel Evil, Jon?
|Daniel Platzman
|3:39