Нация убийц Нация убийц
Assassination Nation Нация убийц 2018 / США
3.7 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Музыка из фильма «Нация убийц» (2018)

Assassination Nation (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Assassination Nation (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Ian Hultquist, Isabella 'Machine' Summers, Abra, Jackson State University Marching Band, The "Sonic Boom of the South”
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mayor Bartlett Ian Hultquist 1:33
2 #Fail Ian Hultquist 0:23
3 The Life & Texts of Principal Turrell Ian Hultquist 1:38
4 Internet Trolls Ian Hultquist 2:28
5 I’m Not the Monster You Think I Am Ian Hultquist 4:07
6 Half of Salem Ian Hultquist 2:18
7 Slay ‘em High Killa Ian Hultquist 4:49
8 A Star is Born Ian Hultquist 2:56
9 Assassination Nation Ian Hultquist 0:51
10 Blow Us a Kiss Ian Hultquist 1:52
11 Take Salem Back Ian Hultquist 1:33
12 Marty’s Confession Ian Hultquist 3:04
13 Home Invasion Ian Hultquist 8:35
14 On the Run Ian Hultquist 0:50
15 Kiss Me Ian Hultquist 3:35
16 Be Gentle Ian Hultquist 2:33
17 Crimson Ian Hultquist 1:52
18 The Shootout Ian Hultquist 3:28
19 Surrender Ian Hultquist 1:05
20 Rally Ur F_cking Crew Ian Hultquist 3:18
21 Trigger (Bonus Track) Ian Hultquist 2:32
22 Rage Isabella 'Machine' Summers / Isabella Summers 5:19
23 Brat Abra 5:12
24 We Can't Stop Jackson State University Marching Band, The "Sonic Boom of the South” 2:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Нация убийц» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Нация убийц» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
