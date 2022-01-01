|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Mayor Bartlett
|Ian Hultquist
|1:33
|2
|#Fail
|Ian Hultquist
|0:23
|3
|The Life & Texts of Principal Turrell
|Ian Hultquist
|1:38
|4
|Internet Trolls
|Ian Hultquist
|2:28
|5
|I’m Not the Monster You Think I Am
|Ian Hultquist
|4:07
|6
|Half of Salem
|Ian Hultquist
|2:18
|7
|Slay ‘em High Killa
|Ian Hultquist
|4:49
|8
|A Star is Born
|Ian Hultquist
|2:56
|9
|Assassination Nation
|Ian Hultquist
|0:51
|10
|Blow Us a Kiss
|Ian Hultquist
|1:52
|11
|Take Salem Back
|Ian Hultquist
|1:33
|12
|Marty’s Confession
|Ian Hultquist
|3:04
|13
|Home Invasion
|Ian Hultquist
|8:35
|14
|On the Run
|Ian Hultquist
|0:50
|15
|Kiss Me
|Ian Hultquist
|3:35
|16
|Be Gentle
|Ian Hultquist
|2:33
|17
|Crimson
|Ian Hultquist
|1:52
|18
|The Shootout
|Ian Hultquist
|3:28
|19
|Surrender
|Ian Hultquist
|1:05
|20
|Rally Ur F_cking Crew
|Ian Hultquist
|3:18
|21
|Trigger (Bonus Track)
|Ian Hultquist
|2:32
|22
|Rage
|Isabella 'Machine' Summers / Isabella Summers
|5:19
|23
|Brat
|Abra
|5:12
|24
|We Can't Stop
|Jackson State University Marching Band, The "Sonic Boom of the South”
|2:19