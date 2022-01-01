|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Theme from I Still See You
|Bear McCreary
|3:36
|2
|Ten Years Later
|Bear McCreary
|4:42
|3
|Ice Skating
|Bear McCreary
|3:35
|4
|Ghost Fish (feat. Aeone)
|Bear McCreary
|3:23
|5
|Run
|Bear McCreary
|2:02
|6
|Blacklight
|Bear McCreary
|6:51
|7
|Darkness Falls
|Bear McCreary
|7:26
|8
|The City of Ghosts
|Bear McCreary
|2:49
|9
|Watch Her Die (feat. Aeone)
|Bear McCreary
|3:57
|10
|Revelation and Transference
|Bear McCreary
|8:01
|11
|Break My Heart
|Bear McCreary
|4:29
|12
|A Thousand Times
|Bear McCreary
|3:07
|13
|Dance Beneath the Ice (feat. Aeone)
|Bear McCreary
|4:49