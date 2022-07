1 Lizzie Opening / Bridget Leaves Home Jeff Russo 1:36

2 Pigeon Tower / Bridget Reads Jeff Russo 1:26

3 New Letter Jeff Russo 0:48

4 Bridget Cries in the Barn Jeff Russo 0:26

5 Lizzie Sells Her Jewelry Jeff Russo 1:31

6 Father Kills Pigeons / Lizzie Locked Herself in Her Room Jeff Russo 2:10

7 Bridget Finds Telegram / Bridget’s Mom Dies Jeff Russo 0:54

8 Lizzie Wakes Up Jeff Russo 2:40

9 Lizzie and Bridget in Barn / Bridget and Lizzie Exchanging Letters Jeff Russo 3:45

10 Bridget and Lizzie Kiss Jeff Russo 1:33

11 The Funeral Jeff Russo 1:17

12 Lizzie Goes to Jail / Lizzie in Court Jeff Russo 2:50

13 Transition to Prison Cell / Bridget Writes to Lizzie Jeff Russo 0:57

14 Back in Time Jeff Russo 2:19

15 Lizzie Kills Her Stepmother Jeff Russo 2:20

16 Lizzie Grabs Some Pears / Bridget Tries to Kill the Father Jeff Russo 2:42

17 Cleaning up the Blood Jeff Russo 1:35

18 Memories Jeff Russo 1:23