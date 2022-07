1 The Curse of La Llorona Joseph Bishara 1:40

2 Protected Ones Joseph Bishara 4:05

3 Lost Protector Joseph Bishara 1:26

4 Mirrored Passing Joseph Bishara 2:10

5 Two By Side Joseph Bishara 2:09

6 corner Weeping Joseph Bishara 0:38

7 In Window Appears Joseph Bishara 0:48

8 Curandero Joseph Bishara 2:00

9 Folk Tale To Some Joseph Bishara 1:44

10 Black Tears Wept Joseph Bishara 1:24

11 Take Yours Instead Joseph Bishara 2:45

12 Weeping Glimpses Joseph Bishara 2:14

13 Weeping In Curtains Joseph Bishara 1:51

14 Evening Interrupted Joseph Bishara 1:06

15 Can't Be Here Joseph Bishara 2:11

16 she was Crying Joseph Bishara 1:25

17 Held From Breath Joseph Bishara 2:10

18 Fringes of Religion Joseph Bishara 2:13

19 A Dark Spirit Joseph Bishara 2:33

20 Presence of Evil Joseph Bishara 1:01

21 Hold Til Dawn Joseph Bishara 2:05

22 For Comfort Joseph Bishara 0:54

23 Tears They Drip Joseph Bishara 2:02

24 screaming Weeping Joseph Bishara 1:11

25 For the Taking Joseph Bishara 1:11

26 To Be Drowned Joseph Bishara 3:04

27 Everybody Is Sometimes Joseph Bishara 2:01

28 Barrier Crossed Joseph Bishara 1:45

29 Throat Pulled Joseph Bishara 1:00

30 She's Coming Joseph Bishara 1:21

31 Curse Throws Joseph Bishara 2:20

32 The Weeping woman Joseph Bishara 1:56

33 Mark Lifted Joseph Bishara 2:05