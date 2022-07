1 Stuber Joseph Trapanese 1:09

2 Penthouse Joseph Trapanese 3:04

3 The Setup Joseph Trapanese 1:30

4 Koreatown Joseph Trapanese / Clark Rhee 1:33

5 Not Ryan Gosling Joseph Trapanese / Jason Lazarus 1:57

6 Kobra Checks In Joseph Trapanese / Jason Lazarus 2:51

7 Drugs Are Bad Joseph Trapanese 1:05

8 Abbot Kinney Joseph Trapanese 1:12

9 Storage Locker Joseph Trapanese / Jason Lazarus 1:27

10 Inside the Box Joseph Trapanese 2:42

11 My Name Is Stu Joseph Trapanese 1:01

12 Thank You for Driving Joseph Trapanese 1:56

13 FaceTime Joseph Trapanese 1:09

14 Silent but Deadly Joseph Trapanese 2:43

15 I Knew You Could Do It Joseph Trapanese 1:02

16 Sriracha Showdown Joseph Trapanese 3:14

17 Just Defeat Him Joseph Trapanese / Clark Rhee 2:32

18 It Was a Lease Joseph Trapanese 1:11