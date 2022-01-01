Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Старик и ружьё Старик и ружьё
Музыка из фильма «Старик и ружьё» (2018)
The Old Man and the Gun Старик и ружьё 2018 / США
6.5 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Старик и ружьё» (2018)

The Old Man And The Gun (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Old Man And The Gun (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Дэниэл Харт, Scott Walker, The Kinks, Jackson C. Frank
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Theme Дэниэл Харт 1:47
2 The Diner (Part One) Дэниэл Харт 3:12
3 The Diner (Part Two) Дэниэл Харт 1:32
4 30 Century Man Scott Walker 1:28
5 Three Day Bank Дэниэл Харт 6:42
6 John And Maureen Дэниэл Харт 2:03
7 More Happy Дэниэл Харт 2:00
8 The Over The Hill Gang Дэниэл Харт 2:59
9 You're Doing A Great Job Дэниэл Харт 3:35
10 Freeze Sailor Дэниэл Харт 2:07
11 Two Different Things Дэниэл Харт 2:30
12 West St. Louis Toodle Oo Дэниэл Харт 1:09
13 He Must Be Thinking Of You Дэниэл Харт 2:06
14 Keep On Pushin' Дэниэл Харт 3:48
15 Lola (Mono Single Version) The Kinks / Ray Davies 4:06
16 Jewels For Jewel Дэниэл Харт 2:17
17 When You Find Something You Love Дэниэл Харт 2:26
18 The Gun And The Kiss Дэниэл Харт 2:52
19 Blues Run The Game Jackson C. Frank 3:32
20 Officially Retired Дэниэл Харт 2:17
21 Rub A Dub Dub Дэниэл Харт 2:35
22 Samuel Anselm Дэниэл Харт 1:52
Доступен список песен из фильма «Старик и ружьё» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Старик и ружьё» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
