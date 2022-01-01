|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Theme
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:47
|2
|The Diner (Part One)
|Дэниэл Харт
|3:12
|3
|The Diner (Part Two)
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:32
|4
|30 Century Man
|Scott Walker
|1:28
|5
|Three Day Bank
|Дэниэл Харт
|6:42
|6
|John And Maureen
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:03
|7
|More Happy
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:00
|8
|The Over The Hill Gang
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:59
|9
|You're Doing A Great Job
|Дэниэл Харт
|3:35
|10
|Freeze Sailor
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:07
|11
|Two Different Things
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:30
|12
|West St. Louis Toodle Oo
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:09
|13
|He Must Be Thinking Of You
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:06
|14
|Keep On Pushin'
|Дэниэл Харт
|3:48
|15
|Lola (Mono Single Version)
|The Kinks / Ray Davies
|4:06
|16
|Jewels For Jewel
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:17
|17
|When You Find Something You Love
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:26
|18
|The Gun And The Kiss
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:52
|19
|Blues Run The Game
|Jackson C. Frank
|3:32
|20
|Officially Retired
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:17
|21
|Rub A Dub Dub
|Дэниэл Харт
|2:35
|22
|Samuel Anselm
|Дэниэл Харт
|1:52