Playmobil Фильм: Через вселенные Playmobil Фильм: Через вселенные
Музыка из мультфильма «Playmobil Фильм: Через вселенные» (2019)
Playmobil Movie Playmobil Фильм: Через вселенные 2019 / Франция / США / Германия / Китай / Нигерия / Индия / Канада / Великобритания / Танзания
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.8
Музыка из мультфильма «Playmobil Фильм: Через вселенные» (2019)

Playmobil: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Playmobil: The Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Dan Navarro, Bratislava Symphony Choir, David Hernando Rico, Адам Ламберт, Caitlin Notey, Anne Preven, Eric Dawkins, Meghan Trainor, Caitlin Notey, Heitor Pereira
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 So Much World Anya Taylor-Joy / Stephan Moccio 2:42
2 Brothers in Arms Gabriel Bateman, Dan Navarro, Bratislava Symphony Choir, David Hernando Rico / Stephan Moccio 2:09
3 Give the People What They Want Адам Ламберт / Stephan Moccio 2:25
4 Rex Dasher Caitlin Notey, Anne Preven / Lino DiSalvo 1:50
5 For the Love of Gold Eric Dawkins / Heitor Pereira 1:56
6 Run Like the River Meghan Trainor / J Kash 2:42
7 So Much World (Remix) Caitlin Notey / Stephan Moccio 2:37
8 Charlie's Plan Heitor Pereira 2:04
9 Viking Battle Heitor Pereira 2:22
10 Driving with Del Heitor Pereira 2:30
11 Desert Desertion Heitor Pereira 2:04
12 Roundin' Up a Posse Heitor Pereira 0:56
13 Triceratops! Heitor Pereira 0:33
14 A World of Playmobil Heitor Pereira 0:52
15 Transformation Heitor Pereira 1:07
16 Del and Marla Heitor Pereira 1:49
17 Emperor's Theme Heitor Pereira / Stephan Moccio 2:24
18 Rex Dasher Suite Heitor Pereira 8:39
19 Thugs Suite Heitor Pereira 4:18
20 Glinara Heitor Pereira 2:02
21 Climbing to Constantinopolis Heitor Pereira 0:56
22 Searching for Charlie Heitor Pereira 1:45
23 The Coliseum Heitor Pereira 1:43
24 Battling the T-Rex Heitor Pereira 3:17
25 This is Goodbye Heitor Pereira 1:24
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Playmobil Фильм: Через вселенные» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Playmobil Фильм: Через вселенные» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
