|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|So Much World
|Anya Taylor-Joy / Stephan Moccio
|2:42
|2
|Brothers in Arms
|Gabriel Bateman, Dan Navarro, Bratislava Symphony Choir, David Hernando Rico / Stephan Moccio
|2:09
|3
|Give the People What They Want
|Адам Ламберт / Stephan Moccio
|2:25
|4
|Rex Dasher
|Caitlin Notey, Anne Preven / Lino DiSalvo
|1:50
|5
|For the Love of Gold
|Eric Dawkins / Heitor Pereira
|1:56
|6
|Run Like the River
|Meghan Trainor / J Kash
|2:42
|7
|So Much World (Remix)
|Caitlin Notey / Stephan Moccio
|2:37
|8
|Charlie's Plan
|Heitor Pereira
|2:04
|9
|Viking Battle
|Heitor Pereira
|2:22
|10
|Driving with Del
|Heitor Pereira
|2:30
|11
|Desert Desertion
|Heitor Pereira
|2:04
|12
|Roundin' Up a Posse
|Heitor Pereira
|0:56
|13
|Triceratops!
|Heitor Pereira
|0:33
|14
|A World of Playmobil
|Heitor Pereira
|0:52
|15
|Transformation
|Heitor Pereira
|1:07
|16
|Del and Marla
|Heitor Pereira
|1:49
|17
|Emperor's Theme
|Heitor Pereira / Stephan Moccio
|2:24
|18
|Rex Dasher Suite
|Heitor Pereira
|8:39
|19
|Thugs Suite
|Heitor Pereira
|4:18
|20
|Glinara
|Heitor Pereira
|2:02
|21
|Climbing to Constantinopolis
|Heitor Pereira
|0:56
|22
|Searching for Charlie
|Heitor Pereira
|1:45
|23
|The Coliseum
|Heitor Pereira
|1:43
|24
|Battling the T-Rex
|Heitor Pereira
|3:17
|25
|This is Goodbye
|Heitor Pereira
|1:24