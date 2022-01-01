Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Доктор Сон Доктор Сон
Doctor Sleep Доктор Сон 2019 / США
8.1 Оцените
116 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из фильма «Доктор Сон» (2019)

Stephen King's Doctor Sleep (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Stephen King's Doctor Sleep (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 36 композиций. The Newton Brothers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Dies Irae / Violet (Incorporating The Shining Main Title) The Newton Brothers 0:51
2 237 The Newton Brothers 3:04
3 Mrs. Massey The Newton Brothers 1:07
4 Please Talk Please The Newton Brothers 0:52
5 The Shining The Newton Brothers 5:59
6 Lockbox The Newton Brothers 1:05
7 Rattlesnake The Newton Brothers 3:02
8 Spoons The Newton Brothers 0:55
9 The Hat, The Snake & Dan The Newton Brothers 3:06
10 Turning The Newton Brothers 2:39
11 Gaucher's Disease The Newton Brothers 1:07
12 Doctor Sleep The Newton Brothers 2:12
13 #19 The Newton Brothers 1:27
14 Steam The Newton Brothers 3:21
15 Redrum The Newton Brothers 1:42
16 The Looker The Newton Brothers 2:42
17 Astral Projection The Newton Brothers 3:04
18 Who's Tony? The Newton Brothers 2:42
19 Chimes & Outside Voices The Newton Brothers 1:39
20 Rose Traveling The Newton Brothers 4:18
21 Grampa Flick The Newton Brothers 3:23
22 The Things That Lived There The Newton Brothers 3:49
23 That Which Was Forgotten The Newton Brothers 1:06
24 The True Knot The Newton Brothers 2:06
25 Ventriloquism The Newton Brothers 2:28
26 Radio Waves The Newton Brothers 1:01
27 Going West The Newton Brothers 3:27
28 The Overlook The Newton Brothers 1:20
29 You Seem Put Upon The Newton Brothers 4:08
30 Bloody Elevators The Newton Brothers 2:46
31 Enough! The Newton Brothers 1:53
32 Ventus The Newton Brothers 2:51
33 The Hedge Maze, Pt. 1 The Newton Brothers 1:56
34 The Hedge Maze, Pt. 2 The Newton Brothers 2:06
35 Old Ghosts The Newton Brothers 2:56
36 We Go On The Newton Brothers 3:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Доктор Сон» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Доктор Сон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
