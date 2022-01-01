|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dies Irae / Violet (Incorporating The Shining Main Title)
|The Newton Brothers
|0:51
|2
|237
|The Newton Brothers
|3:04
|3
|Mrs. Massey
|The Newton Brothers
|1:07
|4
|Please Talk Please
|The Newton Brothers
|0:52
|5
|The Shining
|The Newton Brothers
|5:59
|6
|Lockbox
|The Newton Brothers
|1:05
|7
|Rattlesnake
|The Newton Brothers
|3:02
|8
|Spoons
|The Newton Brothers
|0:55
|9
|The Hat, The Snake & Dan
|The Newton Brothers
|3:06
|10
|Turning
|The Newton Brothers
|2:39
|11
|Gaucher's Disease
|The Newton Brothers
|1:07
|12
|Doctor Sleep
|The Newton Brothers
|2:12
|13
|#19
|The Newton Brothers
|1:27
|14
|Steam
|The Newton Brothers
|3:21
|15
|Redrum
|The Newton Brothers
|1:42
|16
|The Looker
|The Newton Brothers
|2:42
|17
|Astral Projection
|The Newton Brothers
|3:04
|18
|Who's Tony?
|The Newton Brothers
|2:42
|19
|Chimes & Outside Voices
|The Newton Brothers
|1:39
|20
|Rose Traveling
|The Newton Brothers
|4:18
|21
|Grampa Flick
|The Newton Brothers
|3:23
|22
|The Things That Lived There
|The Newton Brothers
|3:49
|23
|That Which Was Forgotten
|The Newton Brothers
|1:06
|24
|The True Knot
|The Newton Brothers
|2:06
|25
|Ventriloquism
|The Newton Brothers
|2:28
|26
|Radio Waves
|The Newton Brothers
|1:01
|27
|Going West
|The Newton Brothers
|3:27
|28
|The Overlook
|The Newton Brothers
|1:20
|29
|You Seem Put Upon
|The Newton Brothers
|4:08
|30
|Bloody Elevators
|The Newton Brothers
|2:46
|31
|Enough!
|The Newton Brothers
|1:53
|32
|Ventus
|The Newton Brothers
|2:51
|33
|The Hedge Maze, Pt. 1
|The Newton Brothers
|1:56
|34
|The Hedge Maze, Pt. 2
|The Newton Brothers
|2:06
|35
|Old Ghosts
|The Newton Brothers
|2:56
|36
|We Go On
|The Newton Brothers
|3:53