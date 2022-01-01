Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Экстаз Экстаз
Киноафиша Фильмы Экстаз Музыка из фильма «Экстаз» (2018)
Climax Экстаз 2018 / Франция
7.3 Оцените
17 голосов
Написать отзыв
Билеты от 400 ₽
Билеты от 400 ₽
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Экстаз» (2018)

Вся информация о фильме
Climax (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Climax (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Cerrone, Patrick Hernandez, M/A/R/R/S, Dopplereffekt, Chris Carter, Kiddy Smile, Thomas Bangalter, Neon, Suburban Knights, Aphex Twin, Wild Planet, Soft Cell, Giorgio Moroder, Thibaut Barbillon, Coh Plays Cosey, Gary Numan
Слушать
Climax (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Climax (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Cerrone, Patrick Hernandez, MARRS, Dopplereffekt, Chris Carter, Kiddy Smile, Thomas Bangalter, Neon, Suburban Knights, Aphex Twin, Wild Planet, Soft Cell, Giorgio Moroder, Thibaut Barbillon, CoH, Gary Numan
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Supernature (Instrumental Climax Edit) Cerrone 3:30
2 Born to Be Alive (Instrumental New Version) Patrick Hernandez 3:21
3 Pump up the Volume (USA Radio Edit) M/A/R/R/S / Steven Young 4:07
4 Superior Race Dopplereffekt 3:06
5 Solidit (Climax Edit) Chris Carter 4:22
6 Technic 1200 Dopplereffekt 4:30
7 Dickmatized Kiddy Smile 4:44
8 What To Do? Thomas Bangalter 4:26
9 Sangria Thomas Bangalter 5:44
10 Voices Neon 3:41
11 The World's Suburban Knights / James Pennington 5:01
12 Windowlicker Aphex Twin 6:06
13 Electron Wild Planet 4:51
14 Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (Extended Version) Soft Cell / Edward Holland Jr. 8:57
15 Utopia Me Giorgio Giorgio Moroder / Pete Bellotte 3:25
16 Angie (Instrumental Cover) Thibaut Barbillon 4:35
17 Mad Coh Plays Cosey / Cosey Fanni Tutti 6:07
18 Trois Gymnopedies (First Movement) Gary Numan / Эрик Сати 2:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Экстаз» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Экстаз» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Приложение киноафиши