1 Supernature (Instrumental Climax Edit) Cerrone 3:30

2 Born to Be Alive (Instrumental New Version) Patrick Hernandez 3:21

3 Pump up the Volume (USA Radio Edit) M/A/R/R/S / Steven Young 4:07

4 Superior Race Dopplereffekt 3:06

5 Solidit (Climax Edit) Chris Carter 4:22

6 Technic 1200 Dopplereffekt 4:30

7 Dickmatized Kiddy Smile 4:44

8 What To Do? Thomas Bangalter 4:26

9 Sangria Thomas Bangalter 5:44

10 Voices Neon 3:41

11 The World's Suburban Knights / James Pennington 5:01

12 Windowlicker Aphex Twin 6:06

13 Electron Wild Planet 4:51

14 Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (Extended Version) Soft Cell / Edward Holland Jr. 8:57

15 Utopia Me Giorgio Giorgio Moroder / Pete Bellotte 3:25

16 Angie (Instrumental Cover) Thibaut Barbillon 4:35

17 Mad Coh Plays Cosey / Cosey Fanni Tutti 6:07