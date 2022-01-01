|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Supernature (Instrumental Climax Edit)
|Cerrone
|3:30
|2
|Born to Be Alive (Instrumental New Version)
|Patrick Hernandez
|3:21
|3
|Pump up the Volume (USA Radio Edit)
|M/A/R/R/S / Steven Young
|4:07
|4
|Superior Race
|Dopplereffekt
|3:06
|5
|Solidit (Climax Edit)
|Chris Carter
|4:22
|6
|Technic 1200
|Dopplereffekt
|4:30
|7
|Dickmatized
|Kiddy Smile
|4:44
|8
|What To Do?
|Thomas Bangalter
|4:26
|9
|Sangria
|Thomas Bangalter
|5:44
|10
|Voices
|Neon
|3:41
|11
|The World's
|Suburban Knights / James Pennington
|5:01
|12
|Windowlicker
|Aphex Twin
|6:06
|13
|Electron
|Wild Planet
|4:51
|14
|Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (Extended Version)
|Soft Cell / Edward Holland Jr.
|8:57
|15
|Utopia Me Giorgio
|Giorgio Moroder / Pete Bellotte
|3:25
|16
|Angie (Instrumental Cover)
|Thibaut Barbillon
|4:35
|17
|Mad
|Coh Plays Cosey / Cosey Fanni Tutti
|6:07
|18
|Trois Gymnopedies (First Movement)
|Gary Numan / Эрик Сати
|2:44