|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lost In Time
|Big Black Delta
|4:08
|2
|Big Red Balloon
|Alec Wigdahl / David Stewart
|3:04
|3
|Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)
|Weezer / Билли Джоэл
|3:28
|4
|Story of Our Lives
|Cold War Kids / Joe Plummer
|3:32
|5
|Rufus Lives
|Mastodon
|3:33
|6
|Circuits of Time
|Big Black Delta
|2:43
|7
|Darkest Night
|POORSTACY / John Feldmann
|2:15
|8
|The Death of Us
|Lamb of God / Art Cruz
|3:59
|9
|Breaker
|FIDLAR
|3:00
|10
|Leave Me Alone
|Culture Wars
|3:03
|11
|Right Where You Belong
|Blame My Youth
|2:41
|12
|Face the Music (feat. Animals As Leaders & Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)
|Wyld Stallyns / Ray Suen
|4:29
|13
|That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; An Exploration of the Meaning of Meaning, Pt. 1
|Wyld Stallyns
|3:54