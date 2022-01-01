Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Билл и Тед» (2020)
Bill and Ted: Face the Music Билл и Тед 2020 / США
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Билл и Тед» (2020)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Big Black Delta, Alec Wigdahl, Weezer, Cold War Kids, Mastodon, POORSTACY, Lamb of God, FIDLAR, Culture Wars, Blame My Youth, Wyld Stallyns
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Lost In Time Big Black Delta 4:08
2 Big Red Balloon Alec Wigdahl / David Stewart 3:04
3 Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit) Weezer / Билли Джоэл 3:28
4 Story of Our Lives Cold War Kids / Joe Plummer 3:32
5 Rufus Lives Mastodon 3:33
6 Circuits of Time Big Black Delta 2:43
7 Darkest Night POORSTACY / John Feldmann 2:15
8 The Death of Us Lamb of God / Art Cruz 3:59
9 Breaker FIDLAR 3:00
10 Leave Me Alone Culture Wars 3:03
11 Right Where You Belong Blame My Youth 2:41
12 Face the Music (feat. Animals As Leaders & Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) Wyld Stallyns / Ray Suen 4:29
13 That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; An Exploration of the Meaning of Meaning, Pt. 1 Wyld Stallyns 3:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «Билл и Тед» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Билл и Тед» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
