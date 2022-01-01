|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Harvard Man
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:28
|2
|The Times Have Already Changed
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:42
|3
|Mrs. Ginsburg
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:23
|4
|More Tests to Run
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:23
|5
|Never Giving Up
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:57
|6
|How Fortunate You Are to Be Here
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:43
|7
|Thank You, Mr. Green
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:56
|8
|Topple the System
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:14
|9
|Many Hats
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:38
|10
|14th Amendment
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:55
|11
|Denver, Colorado
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:28
|12
|Her Heart
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:02
|13
|What a Horrifying Age
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:56
|14
|Your Life's Work
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:32
|15
|Given the Natural Order of Things
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:46
|16
|We'll See You in Court
|Майкл Дэнна
|0:50
|17
|And May It Please the Court
|Майкл Дэнна
|2:17
|18
|Go On, Professor Ginsburg
|Майкл Дэнна
|4:09
|19
|The Right of the Country to Change
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:11
|20
|96 to 3
|Майкл Дэнна
|1:09