1 Anthem Michael Abels 2:58

2 I Like That Janelle Monae / Rico Wade 3:22

3 Outernet Michael Abels 0:46

4 Spider Michael Abels 1:17

5 Ballet Memory Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso 1:11

6 I Got 5 On It (feat. Michael Marshall) Luniz 4:15

7 Beach Walk Michael Abels 1:24

8 First Man Standing Michael Abels 0:45

9 Back to the House Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso 1:10

10 Keep You Safe Michael Abels 1:37

11 Don't Feel Like Myself Michael Abels 2:00

12 She Tried to Kill Me Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso 1:46

13 Boogieman's Family Michael Abels 1:25

14 Home Invasion Michael Abels 4:11

15 Once Upon a Time Michael Abels 3:00

16 Run Michael Abels 4:39

17 Into the Water Michael Abels / David Das 2:24

18 Spark in the Closet Michael Abels 2:58

19 Escape to the Boat Michael Abels / David Das 1:18

20 Femme Fatale Michael Abels 2:14

21 Silent Scream Michael Abels 1:24

22 News Report Michael Abels 2:02

23 Zora Drives Michael Abels 1:42

24 Death of Umbrae Michael Abels 0:55

25 Somber Ride Michael Abels 1:07

26 Immolation Michael Abels 1:41

27 Down the Rabbit Hole Michael Abels 2:35

28 Performance Art Michael Abels 1:20

29 Human Michael Abels 4:04

30 Battle Plan Michael Abels 0:59

31 Pas De Deux Michael Abels / Robert Mickens 2:52

32 They Can't Hurt You Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso 1:46

33 Finale Michael Abels 3:05

34 Les Fleurs Minnie Riperton / Charles Stepney 3:17