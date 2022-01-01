Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Us Мы 2019 / США
7.1 Оцените
66 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Мы» (2019)

Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 35 композиций. Michael Abels, Janelle Monae, Luniz, Minnie Riperton
1 Anthem Michael Abels 2:58
2 I Like That Janelle Monae / Rico Wade 3:22
3 Outernet Michael Abels 0:46
4 Spider Michael Abels 1:17
5 Ballet Memory Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso 1:11
6 I Got 5 On It (feat. Michael Marshall) Luniz 4:15
7 Beach Walk Michael Abels 1:24
8 First Man Standing Michael Abels 0:45
9 Back to the House Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso 1:10
10 Keep You Safe Michael Abels 1:37
11 Don't Feel Like Myself Michael Abels 2:00
12 She Tried to Kill Me Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso 1:46
13 Boogieman's Family Michael Abels 1:25
14 Home Invasion Michael Abels 4:11
15 Once Upon a Time Michael Abels 3:00
16 Run Michael Abels 4:39
17 Into the Water Michael Abels / David Das 2:24
18 Spark in the Closet Michael Abels 2:58
19 Escape to the Boat Michael Abels / David Das 1:18
20 Femme Fatale Michael Abels 2:14
21 Silent Scream Michael Abels 1:24
22 News Report Michael Abels 2:02
23 Zora Drives Michael Abels 1:42
24 Death of Umbrae Michael Abels 0:55
25 Somber Ride Michael Abels 1:07
26 Immolation Michael Abels 1:41
27 Down the Rabbit Hole Michael Abels 2:35
28 Performance Art Michael Abels 1:20
29 Human Michael Abels 4:04
30 Battle Plan Michael Abels 0:59
31 Pas De Deux Michael Abels / Robert Mickens 2:52
32 They Can't Hurt You Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso 1:46
33 Finale Michael Abels 3:05
34 Les Fleurs Minnie Riperton / Charles Stepney 3:17
35 I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix from US) [feat. Michael Marshall] Luniz 1:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мы» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
