|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Anthem
|Michael Abels
|2:58
|2
|I Like That
|Janelle Monae / Rico Wade
|3:22
|3
|Outernet
|Michael Abels
|0:46
|4
|Spider
|Michael Abels
|1:17
|5
|Ballet Memory
|Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso
|1:11
|6
|I Got 5 On It (feat. Michael Marshall)
|Luniz
|4:15
|7
|Beach Walk
|Michael Abels
|1:24
|8
|First Man Standing
|Michael Abels
|0:45
|9
|Back to the House
|Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso
|1:10
|10
|Keep You Safe
|Michael Abels
|1:37
|11
|Don't Feel Like Myself
|Michael Abels
|2:00
|12
|She Tried to Kill Me
|Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso
|1:46
|13
|Boogieman's Family
|Michael Abels
|1:25
|14
|Home Invasion
|Michael Abels
|4:11
|15
|Once Upon a Time
|Michael Abels
|3:00
|16
|Run
|Michael Abels
|4:39
|17
|Into the Water
|Michael Abels / David Das
|2:24
|18
|Spark in the Closet
|Michael Abels
|2:58
|19
|Escape to the Boat
|Michael Abels / David Das
|1:18
|20
|Femme Fatale
|Michael Abels
|2:14
|21
|Silent Scream
|Michael Abels
|1:24
|22
|News Report
|Michael Abels
|2:02
|23
|Zora Drives
|Michael Abels
|1:42
|24
|Death of Umbrae
|Michael Abels
|0:55
|25
|Somber Ride
|Michael Abels
|1:07
|26
|Immolation
|Michael Abels
|1:41
|27
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|Michael Abels
|2:35
|28
|Performance Art
|Michael Abels
|1:20
|29
|Human
|Michael Abels
|4:04
|30
|Battle Plan
|Michael Abels
|0:59
|31
|Pas De Deux
|Michael Abels / Robert Mickens
|2:52
|32
|They Can't Hurt You
|Michael Abels / Orlando Perez Rosso
|1:46
|33
|Finale
|Michael Abels
|3:05
|34
|Les Fleurs
|Minnie Riperton / Charles Stepney
|3:17
|35
|I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix from US) [feat. Michael Marshall]
|Luniz
|1:43