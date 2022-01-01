1 The Arrest Diana Ross / Not Applicable 0:15

2 Lady Sings the Blues Diana Ross / Herbie Nichols 1:03

3 Baltimore Brothel Diana Ross / Not Applicable 0:26

4 Billie Sneaks Into Dean and Dean's / Swinging Uptown Diana Ross / Gil Askey 0:53

5 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do Blinky Williams / Everett Robbins 1:06

6 Big Ben / C.C. Rider Diana Ross / Gil Askey 2:32

7 All of Me (With Dialogue) Diana Ross / Gerald Marks 2:19

8 The Man I Love Diana Ross / Джордж Гершвин 2:27

9 Them There Eyes Diana Ross / Doris Tauber 1:05

10 Gardenias from Louis Diana Ross / Not Applicable 2:04

11 Cafe Manhattan / Had You Been Around / Love Theme Diana Ross / Richard Jacques 3:33

12 Any Happy Home Diana Ross / Gil Askey 0:37

13 I Cried for You, Pt. 1 Diana Ross / Abe Lyman 0:38

14 Billie & Harry / Don't Explain Diana Ross / Arthur Herzog, Jr. 2:13

15 Mean to Me Diana Ross / Roy Turk 1:18

16 Fine and Mellow, Pt. 1 Diana Ross / Billie Holiday 0:46

17 What a Little Moonlight Can Do Diana Ross / Harry Woods 2:10

18 Louis Visits Billie On Tour / Love Theme Diana Ross / Мишель Легран 3:48

19 Cafe Manhattan Party Diana Ross / Not Applicable 1:38

20 Persuasion / 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do Diana Ross / Everett Robbins 3:06

21 Agent's Office Diana Ross / Not Applicable 1:09

22 Love Is Here to Stay Diana Ross / Ira Gershwin 1:58

23 Fine and Mellow, Pt. 2 Diana Ross / Billie Holiday 2:56

24 Lover Man Diana Ross / James Davis 3:22

25 You've Changed Diana Ross / Carl Fischer 2:34

26 Gimme a Pigfoot (And a Bottle of Beer) Diana Ross / Wesley Wilson 2:07

27 Good Morning Heartache Diana Ross 2:21

28 All of Me (Without Dialogue) Diana Ross / Gerald Marks 2:06

29 Love Theme Мишель Легран 2:53

30 My Man (Mon Homme) Diana Ross / Maurice Yvain 3:27

31 Don't Explain Diana Ross / Arthur Herzog, Jr. 2:11

32 I Cried for You, Pt. 2 Diana Ross / Abe Lyman 2:13

33 Strange Fruit Diana Ross / Lewis Allan 3:37

34 God Bless the Child Diana Ross / Arthur Herzog, Jr. 2:43