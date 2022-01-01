Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Леди поет блюз
Леди поет блюз
Lady Sings the Blues Леди поет блюз 1972 / США
Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Музыка из фильма «Леди поет блюз» (1972)

Lady Sings the Blues (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Lady Sings the Blues (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 35 композиций. Diana Ross, Blinky Williams, Мишель Легран
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Arrest Diana Ross / Not Applicable 0:15
2 Lady Sings the Blues Diana Ross / Herbie Nichols 1:03
3 Baltimore Brothel Diana Ross / Not Applicable 0:26
4 Billie Sneaks Into Dean and Dean's / Swinging Uptown Diana Ross / Gil Askey 0:53
5 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do Blinky Williams / Everett Robbins 1:06
6 Big Ben / C.C. Rider Diana Ross / Gil Askey 2:32
7 All of Me (With Dialogue) Diana Ross / Gerald Marks 2:19
8 The Man I Love Diana Ross / Джордж Гершвин 2:27
9 Them There Eyes Diana Ross / Doris Tauber 1:05
10 Gardenias from Louis Diana Ross / Not Applicable 2:04
11 Cafe Manhattan / Had You Been Around / Love Theme Diana Ross / Richard Jacques 3:33
12 Any Happy Home Diana Ross / Gil Askey 0:37
13 I Cried for You, Pt. 1 Diana Ross / Abe Lyman 0:38
14 Billie & Harry / Don't Explain Diana Ross / Arthur Herzog, Jr. 2:13
15 Mean to Me Diana Ross / Roy Turk 1:18
16 Fine and Mellow, Pt. 1 Diana Ross / Billie Holiday 0:46
17 What a Little Moonlight Can Do Diana Ross / Harry Woods 2:10
18 Louis Visits Billie On Tour / Love Theme Diana Ross / Мишель Легран 3:48
19 Cafe Manhattan Party Diana Ross / Not Applicable 1:38
20 Persuasion / 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do Diana Ross / Everett Robbins 3:06
21 Agent's Office Diana Ross / Not Applicable 1:09
22 Love Is Here to Stay Diana Ross / Ira Gershwin 1:58
23 Fine and Mellow, Pt. 2 Diana Ross / Billie Holiday 2:56
24 Lover Man Diana Ross / James Davis 3:22
25 You've Changed Diana Ross / Carl Fischer 2:34
26 Gimme a Pigfoot (And a Bottle of Beer) Diana Ross / Wesley Wilson 2:07
27 Good Morning Heartache Diana Ross 2:21
28 All of Me (Without Dialogue) Diana Ross / Gerald Marks 2:06
29 Love Theme Мишель Легран 2:53
30 My Man (Mon Homme) Diana Ross / Maurice Yvain 3:27
31 Don't Explain Diana Ross / Arthur Herzog, Jr. 2:11
32 I Cried for You, Pt. 2 Diana Ross / Abe Lyman 2:13
33 Strange Fruit Diana Ross / Lewis Allan 3:37
34 God Bless the Child Diana Ross / Arthur Herzog, Jr. 2:43
35 Closing Theme Мишель Легран 1:08
Доступен список песен из фильма «Леди поет блюз» (1972) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Леди поет блюз» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
