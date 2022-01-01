|1
|The Arrest
|Diana Ross / Not Applicable
|0:15
|2
|Lady Sings the Blues
|Diana Ross / Herbie Nichols
|1:03
|3
|Baltimore Brothel
|Diana Ross / Not Applicable
|0:26
|4
|Billie Sneaks Into Dean and Dean's / Swinging Uptown
|Diana Ross / Gil Askey
|0:53
|5
|'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do
|Blinky Williams / Everett Robbins
|1:06
|6
|Big Ben / C.C. Rider
|Diana Ross / Gil Askey
|2:32
|7
|All of Me (With Dialogue)
|Diana Ross / Gerald Marks
|2:19
|8
|The Man I Love
|Diana Ross / Джордж Гершвин
|2:27
|9
|Them There Eyes
|Diana Ross / Doris Tauber
|1:05
|10
|Gardenias from Louis
|Diana Ross / Not Applicable
|2:04
|11
|Cafe Manhattan / Had You Been Around / Love Theme
|Diana Ross / Richard Jacques
|3:33
|12
|Any Happy Home
|Diana Ross / Gil Askey
|0:37
|13
|I Cried for You, Pt. 1
|Diana Ross / Abe Lyman
|0:38
|14
|Billie & Harry / Don't Explain
|Diana Ross / Arthur Herzog, Jr.
|2:13
|15
|Mean to Me
|Diana Ross / Roy Turk
|1:18
|16
|Fine and Mellow, Pt. 1
|Diana Ross / Billie Holiday
|0:46
|17
|What a Little Moonlight Can Do
|Diana Ross / Harry Woods
|2:10
|18
|Louis Visits Billie On Tour / Love Theme
|Diana Ross / Мишель Легран
|3:48
|19
|Cafe Manhattan Party
|Diana Ross / Not Applicable
|1:38
|20
|Persuasion / 'Tain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do
|Diana Ross / Everett Robbins
|3:06
|21
|Agent's Office
|Diana Ross / Not Applicable
|1:09
|22
|Love Is Here to Stay
|Diana Ross / Ira Gershwin
|1:58
|23
|Fine and Mellow, Pt. 2
|Diana Ross / Billie Holiday
|2:56
|24
|Lover Man
|Diana Ross / James Davis
|3:22
|25
|You've Changed
|Diana Ross / Carl Fischer
|2:34
|26
|Gimme a Pigfoot (And a Bottle of Beer)
|Diana Ross / Wesley Wilson
|2:07
|27
|Good Morning Heartache
|Diana Ross
|2:21
|28
|All of Me (Without Dialogue)
|Diana Ross / Gerald Marks
|2:06
|29
|Love Theme
|Мишель Легран
|2:53
|30
|My Man (Mon Homme)
|Diana Ross / Maurice Yvain
|3:27
|31
|Don't Explain
|Diana Ross / Arthur Herzog, Jr.
|2:11
|32
|I Cried for You, Pt. 2
|Diana Ross / Abe Lyman
|2:13
|33
|Strange Fruit
|Diana Ross / Lewis Allan
|3:37
|34
|God Bless the Child
|Diana Ross / Arthur Herzog, Jr.
|2:43
|35
|Closing Theme
|Мишель Легран
|1:08