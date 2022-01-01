|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Two Tuesdays
|Bear McCreary
|5:16
|2
|Stalker at the Gym
|Bear McCreary
|2:56
|3
|The Science Project
|Bear McCreary
|2:54
|4
|Monday the 18th Again
|Bear McCreary
|4:18
|5
|Danielle
|Bear McCreary
|2:25
|6
|A Reason to Stay
|Bear McCreary
|1:53
|7
|Back to the Hospital
|Bear McCreary
|3:18
|8
|Trail of Blood
|Bear McCreary
|4:48
|9
|Can’t Save Everyone
|Bear McCreary
|2:25
|10
|Solving Equations
|Bear McCreary
|3:40
|11
|Electrical Substation
|Bear McCreary
|2:57
|12
|Living in the Past
|Bear McCreary
|2:03
|13
|Birthday Candles
|Bear McCreary
|6:20
|14
|The Heist
|Bear McCreary
|4:17
|15
|The Final Confrontation
|Bear McCreary
|8:49
|16
|Darpa
|Bear McCreary
|1:49
|17
|Happy Death Day 2U End Credits
|Bear McCreary
|4:50