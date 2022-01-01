Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Счастливого нового дня смерти Счастливого нового дня смерти
Музыка из фильма «Счастливого нового дня смерти» (2019)
Happy Death Day 2U Счастливого нового дня смерти 2019 / США
7.2 Оцените
53 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Счастливого нового дня смерти» (2019)

Happy Death Day 2U (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Happy Death Day 2U (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Bear McCreary
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Two Tuesdays Bear McCreary 5:16
2 Stalker at the Gym Bear McCreary 2:56
3 The Science Project Bear McCreary 2:54
4 Monday the 18th Again Bear McCreary 4:18
5 Danielle Bear McCreary 2:25
6 A Reason to Stay Bear McCreary 1:53
7 Back to the Hospital Bear McCreary 3:18
8 Trail of Blood Bear McCreary 4:48
9 Can’t Save Everyone Bear McCreary 2:25
10 Solving Equations Bear McCreary 3:40
11 Electrical Substation Bear McCreary 2:57
12 Living in the Past Bear McCreary 2:03
13 Birthday Candles Bear McCreary 6:20
14 The Heist Bear McCreary 4:17
15 The Final Confrontation Bear McCreary 8:49
16 Darpa Bear McCreary 1:49
17 Happy Death Day 2U End Credits Bear McCreary 4:50
Доступен список песен из фильма «Счастливого нового дня смерти» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Счастливого нового дня смерти» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
