Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Yesterday Yesterday
Киноафиша Фильмы Yesterday Музыка из фильма «Yesterday» (2019)
Yesterday Yesterday 2019 / Великобритания
7.0 Оцените
28 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Yesterday» (2019)

Вся информация о фильме
Yesterday (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Yesterday (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Himesh Patel, Daniel Pemberton, Himesh Patel, Лили Джеймс
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Yesterday (From the Film "Yesterday") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 1:32
2 The World Is Universal (Universal Fanfare) Daniel Pemberton / Jerry Goldsmith 0:23
3 Summer Song Himesh Patel / Adem Ilhan 1:49
4 Interlude I: A Day In the Life Daniel Pemberton / Paul McCartney 0:52
5 I Saw Her Standing There (Tracks On The Tracks Sessions) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 1:45
6 Something (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / George Harrison 2:49
7 Let It Be (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 3:59
8 Interlude II: Strawberries Daniel Pemberton 0:42
9 Carry That Weight Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 1:48
10 Here Comes the Sun (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / George Harrison 2:49
11 The Long & Winding Road (Recorded Backstage) Himesh Patel / John Lennon 1:39
12 Interlude III: Gorleston Beach Daniel Pemberton 0:35
13 Help! (Live At Pier Hotel) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 2:38
14 Yesterday (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 2:12
15 She Loves You (Tracks On The Tracks Sessions) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 1:38
16 A Hard Day's Night (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 2:44
17 Something Himesh Patel / George Harrison 1:03
18 In My Life (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 2:49
19 Interlude IV: Train Tracks Daniel Pemberton 0:14
20 I Want To Hold Your Hand (Tracks On The Tracks Sessions) Himesh Patel, Лили Джеймс / John Lennon 1:54
21 Back In the U.S.S.R (Live At Wembley) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 2:40
22 All You Need Is Love (Live At Wembley) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 3:10
23 Interlude V: Yesterday's Rain Daniel Pemberton 1:02
24 The Long & Winding Road (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / John Lennon 3:37
25 Hey Jude (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 6:09
26 Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (Live At Cleves School) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 3:24
27 Interlude VI: Life Goes On Daniel Pemberton 0:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Yesterday» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Yesterday» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Издевка над зрителем»: правда о постыдном провале Керема Бюрсина вышла наружу
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Приложение киноафиши