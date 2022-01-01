|1
|Yesterday (From the Film "Yesterday")
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|1:32
|2
|The World Is Universal (Universal Fanfare)
|Daniel Pemberton / Jerry Goldsmith
|0:23
|3
|Summer Song
|Himesh Patel / Adem Ilhan
|1:49
|4
|Interlude I: A Day In the Life
|Daniel Pemberton / Paul McCartney
|0:52
|5
|I Saw Her Standing There (Tracks On The Tracks Sessions)
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|1:45
|6
|Something (From The Album "One Man Only")
|Himesh Patel / George Harrison
|2:49
|7
|Let It Be (From The Album "One Man Only")
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|3:59
|8
|Interlude II: Strawberries
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:42
|9
|Carry That Weight
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|1:48
|10
|Here Comes the Sun (From The Album "One Man Only")
|Himesh Patel / George Harrison
|2:49
|11
|The Long & Winding Road (Recorded Backstage)
|Himesh Patel / John Lennon
|1:39
|12
|Interlude III: Gorleston Beach
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:35
|13
|Help! (Live At Pier Hotel)
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|2:38
|14
|Yesterday (From The Album "One Man Only")
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|2:12
|15
|She Loves You (Tracks On The Tracks Sessions)
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|1:38
|16
|A Hard Day's Night (From The Album "One Man Only")
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|2:44
|17
|Something
|Himesh Patel / George Harrison
|1:03
|18
|In My Life (From The Album "One Man Only")
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|2:49
|19
|Interlude IV: Train Tracks
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:14
|20
|I Want To Hold Your Hand (Tracks On The Tracks Sessions)
|Himesh Patel, Лили Джеймс / John Lennon
|1:54
|21
|Back In the U.S.S.R (Live At Wembley)
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|2:40
|22
|All You Need Is Love (Live At Wembley)
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|3:10
|23
|Interlude V: Yesterday's Rain
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:02
|24
|The Long & Winding Road (From The Album "One Man Only")
|Himesh Patel / John Lennon
|3:37
|25
|Hey Jude (From The Album "One Man Only")
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|6:09
|26
|Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (Live At Cleves School)
|Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney
|3:24
|27
|Interlude VI: Life Goes On
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:40