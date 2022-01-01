1 Yesterday (From the Film "Yesterday") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 1:32

2 The World Is Universal (Universal Fanfare) Daniel Pemberton / Jerry Goldsmith 0:23

3 Summer Song Himesh Patel / Adem Ilhan 1:49

4 Interlude I: A Day In the Life Daniel Pemberton / Paul McCartney 0:52

5 I Saw Her Standing There (Tracks On The Tracks Sessions) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 1:45

6 Something (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / George Harrison 2:49

7 Let It Be (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 3:59

8 Interlude II: Strawberries Daniel Pemberton 0:42

9 Carry That Weight Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 1:48

10 Here Comes the Sun (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / George Harrison 2:49

11 The Long & Winding Road (Recorded Backstage) Himesh Patel / John Lennon 1:39

12 Interlude III: Gorleston Beach Daniel Pemberton 0:35

13 Help! (Live At Pier Hotel) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 2:38

14 Yesterday (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 2:12

15 She Loves You (Tracks On The Tracks Sessions) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 1:38

16 A Hard Day's Night (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 2:44

17 Something Himesh Patel / George Harrison 1:03

18 In My Life (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 2:49

19 Interlude IV: Train Tracks Daniel Pemberton 0:14

20 I Want To Hold Your Hand (Tracks On The Tracks Sessions) Himesh Patel, Лили Джеймс / John Lennon 1:54

21 Back In the U.S.S.R (Live At Wembley) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 2:40

22 All You Need Is Love (Live At Wembley) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 3:10

23 Interlude V: Yesterday's Rain Daniel Pemberton 1:02

24 The Long & Winding Road (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / John Lennon 3:37

25 Hey Jude (From The Album "One Man Only") Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 6:09

26 Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (Live At Cleves School) Himesh Patel / Paul McCartney 3:24