1 West Coast's Favorite Bank Cliff Martinez 2:43

2 Everybody's Going to Get Fixed Up Cliff Martinez 2:20

3 It Smells Like Somebody Died in Here Cliff Martinez 2:16

4 Don’t Hang Up On Me Cliff Martinez 3:04

5 Twenty Ounce Sirloin Cliff Martinez 1:40

6 Hands Off the Gooch Cliff Martinez 2:55

7 This Place Has Rules Cliff Martinez 2:22

8 Respect Your Elders Cliff Martinez 3:12

9 Shotgun and a Duffel Bag Cliff Martinez 3:22

10 Parisian Ninja Bitch Cliff Martinez 1:40

11 I Only Kill Important People Cliff Martinez 1:48

12 My Ballroom Days Are Over Cliff Martinez 2:14

13 Check Out Time Cliff Martinez 3:04

14 Beau, Great Name Cliff Martinez 1:46

15 It's Always Your Fault Cliff Martinez 5:48

16 Send Me Down the River Cliff Martinez 2:28

17 Hell in a Handbasket Cliff Martinez 3:08

18 All the Shades of Shit Cliff Martinez 2:28

19 Don’t Cross My Line Cliff Martinez 3:40

20 She Stays, You Go Cliff Martinez 3:04

21 Getting Out Is Always Tougher Cliff Martinez 1:46

22 Keep It Christmasy, Babe Cliff Martinez 3:06