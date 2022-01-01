Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Сможете ли вы меня простить? Сможете ли вы меня простить?
Музыка из фильма «Сможете ли вы меня простить?» (2018)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? Сможете ли вы меня простить? 2018 / США
7.1 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Сможете ли вы меня простить?» (2018)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Jeri Southern, Blossom Dearie, Dinah Washington, Nate Heller, Peggy Lee, Patti Page, Pixies, Chet Baker, Tank and the Bangas, Justin Vivian Bond
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Thought of You Last Night Jeri Southern / Ralph Freed 3:14
2 Manhattan Blossom Dearie / Lorenz Hart 4:15
3 Bad Luck Dinah Washington 2:53
4 Snowy Day Nate Heller 0:45
5 Street of Dreams Peggy Lee / Victor Young 3:21
6 What Dorothy Said Nate Heller 2:47
7 Detour Patti Page / Paul Westmoreland 2:47
8 Noel Coward / John Hancock Nate Heller 4:03
9 There Goes My Gun Pixies / Black Francis 1:52
10 Trav'lin' Light Chet Baker 3:12
11 Dear Edna Nate Heller 1:49
12 I'll Be Seeing You Tank and the Bangas / Irving Kahal 3:43
13 Cat Sh*t Nate Heller 1:10
14 Charade (Remastered) Blossom Dearie / Генри Манчини 1:57
15 Goodnight Ladies Justin Vivian Bond / Lou Reed 4:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сможете ли вы меня простить?» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сможете ли вы меня простить?» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
