|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Thought of You Last Night
|Jeri Southern / Ralph Freed
|3:14
|2
|Manhattan
|Blossom Dearie / Lorenz Hart
|4:15
|3
|Bad Luck
|Dinah Washington
|2:53
|4
|Snowy Day
|Nate Heller
|0:45
|5
|Street of Dreams
|Peggy Lee / Victor Young
|3:21
|6
|What Dorothy Said
|Nate Heller
|2:47
|7
|Detour
|Patti Page / Paul Westmoreland
|2:47
|8
|Noel Coward / John Hancock
|Nate Heller
|4:03
|9
|There Goes My Gun
|Pixies / Black Francis
|1:52
|10
|Trav'lin' Light
|Chet Baker
|3:12
|11
|Dear Edna
|Nate Heller
|1:49
|12
|I'll Be Seeing You
|Tank and the Bangas / Irving Kahal
|3:43
|13
|Cat Sh*t
|Nate Heller
|1:10
|14
|Charade (Remastered)
|Blossom Dearie / Генри Манчини
|1:57
|15
|Goodnight Ladies
|Justin Vivian Bond / Lou Reed
|4:24