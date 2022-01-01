Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Капоне. Лицо со шрамом Капоне. Лицо со шрамом
Музыка из фильма «Капоне. Лицо со шрамом» (2020)
Fonzo Капоне. Лицо со шрамом 2020 / США
3.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.7
Написать отзыв
В избранное

Музыка из фильма «Капоне. Лицо со шрамом» (2020)

Вся информация о фильме
Capone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Capone (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. EL-P
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Italy Theme EL-P 1:58
2 Something In the Hall EL-P 2:31
3 By Car and By Boat EL-P 3:45
4 Intruders EL-P 4:28
5 We Don't Use That Name Around Here EL-P 5:45
6 Walking In To a Dream EL-P 2:56
7 give it up for Al EL-P 6:47
8 Mama's Hurt EL-P 4:45
9 Still a Family... Assassin! EL-P 5:31
10 you're a good man, Al EL-P 2:56
11 Al Hell Breaks Loose EL-P 11:39
12 Back From Hell EL-P 4:50
13 this is Al that's left EL-P 4:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Капоне. Лицо со шрамом» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Капоне. Лицо со шрамом» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
