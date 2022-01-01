|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Italy Theme
|EL-P
|1:58
|2
|Something In the Hall
|EL-P
|2:31
|3
|By Car and By Boat
|EL-P
|3:45
|4
|Intruders
|EL-P
|4:28
|5
|We Don't Use That Name Around Here
|EL-P
|5:45
|6
|Walking In To a Dream
|EL-P
|2:56
|7
|give it up for Al
|EL-P
|6:47
|8
|Mama's Hurt
|EL-P
|4:45
|9
|Still a Family... Assassin!
|EL-P
|5:31
|10
|you're a good man, Al
|EL-P
|2:56
|11
|Al Hell Breaks Loose
|EL-P
|11:39
|12
|Back From Hell
|EL-P
|4:50
|13
|this is Al that's left
|EL-P
|4:18