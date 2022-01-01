1 Italy Theme EL-P 1:58

2 Something In the Hall EL-P 2:31

3 By Car and By Boat EL-P 3:45

4 Intruders EL-P 4:28

5 We Don't Use That Name Around Here EL-P 5:45

6 Walking In To a Dream EL-P 2:56

7 give it up for Al EL-P 6:47

8 Mama's Hurt EL-P 4:45

9 Still a Family... Assassin! EL-P 5:31

10 you're a good man, Al EL-P 2:56

11 Al Hell Breaks Loose EL-P 11:39

12 Back From Hell EL-P 4:50