1 Main Titles - Why Are We Here Jeff Russo 4:57

2 Cosmic Pickup (Theme 5) Jeff Russo 2:25

3 Running On the Track Jeff Russo 0:45

4 Lucy’s Percussion Jeff Russo 2:34

5 Suit Breach (NBL) Jeff Russo 4:02

6 We Can Go To My Place Jeff Russo 1:35

7 The Wake Jeff Russo 1:45

8 Feel the Feeling Jeff Russo 1:01

9 Changing Clothes (Alt) Jeff Russo 2:43

10 Inconsistent - Liftoff Jeff Russo 3:01

11 You’re Gonna Lose Jeff Russo 1:12

12 Airport Arrival Jeff Russo 0:44

13 Lucy Exits Car Jeff Russo 0:52

14 Feel It All Jeff Russo 4:37

15 Lucy’s Pressure (Theme 1 H&M Test) Jeff Russo 9:00

16 Bees Jeff Russo 1:09

17 Lucy’s Theme (Theme 4) Jeff Russo 9:31

18 Lucy Floats (Theme 2 OP 174) Jeff Russo 6:39

19 End Credits Suite Jeff Russo 4:32

20 Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds Jeff Russo 5:32

21 Insomnia II - Cocoon Jeff Russo 1:59

22 Following Mark Jeff Russo 1:03

23 Lucy’s Poem Jeff Russo 2:08

24 Back In Space Jeff Russo 1:48

25 Homecoming Jeff Russo 1:06

26 Butterfly Jeff Russo 0:35

27 Someone Else Jeff Russo 0:57