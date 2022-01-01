|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Gunnar Arrives at the Bank
|Steve London
|1:54
|2
|Elov Discovered
|Steve London
|1:10
|3
|Lars Threatens Klara
|Steve London
|1:17
|4
|Bianca Calls Home
|Steve London
|0:32
|5
|We Need Tampons!
|Steve London
|0:56
|6
|Mattson Negotiates with Lars
|Steve London
|2:20
|7
|The Plan to Shoot Bianca
|Steve London
|2:44
|8
|Bianca is Alive!
|Steve London
|4:05
|9
|Mattson's Surprise Visit to the Vault
|Steve London
|1:53
|10
|Mattson Tricks Lars
|Steve London
|2:20
|11
|Lars and Bianca's Stolen Moment
|Steve London
|1:21
|12
|Mattson Revives the Dead
|Steve London
|2:50
|13
|Everyone Back Into the Vault!
|Steve London
|2:23
|14
|A Tearful Goodbye
|Steve London
|3:23
|15
|Bianca Visits Lars (Film Version)
|Steve London
|2:03
|16
|Stockholm End Titles
|Steve London
|4:01
|17
|Bianca Visits Lars (Alternative Version)
|Steve London
|2:03