|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|All the Bright Places I
|Keegan DeWitt
|2:50
|2
|All the Bright Places II
|Keegan DeWitt
|3:53
|3
|All the Bright Places III
|Keegan DeWitt
|4:01
|4
|Hey Violet
|Keegan DeWitt
|2:03
|5
|Wander
|Keegan DeWitt
|2:00
|6
|A Thousand Capacities
|Keegan DeWitt
|2:17
|7
|Hoosier Hill
|Keegan DeWitt
|2:55
|8
|Before I Die Wall / The Blue Hole
|Keegan DeWitt
|5:24
|9
|I Met You Standing on Ledge
|Keegan DeWitt
|1:02
|10
|Finch
|Keegan DeWitt
|0:35
|11
|Saying Goodbye
|Keegan DeWitt
|2:38
|12
|Your Turn
|Keegan DeWitt
|3:16
|13
|All the Bright Places I (Solo Piano Version)
|Keegan DeWitt
|2:07
|14
|All the Bright Places II (Solo Piano Version)
|Keegan DeWitt
|3:47
|15
|All the Bright Places III (Solo Piano Version)
|Keegan DeWitt
|4:05