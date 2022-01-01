|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Oyahytt (feat. Lakeith Stanfield)
|The Coup
|4:13
|2
|Hey Saturday Night (feat. Tune-Yards)
|The Coup
|4:15
|3
|Anitra’s Basement Tapes (feat. Tune-Yards & Jolie Holland)
|The Coup
|5:50
|4
|Whathegirlmuthafuckinwannadoo (feat. Janelle Monáe)
|The Coup
|3:43
|5
|Monsoon (feat. Killer Mike)
|The Coup
|3:58
|6
|Level It Up
|The Coup
|3:56
|7
|Over and Out / Sticky Sunrise (feat. Janelle Monáe)
|The Coup / Charith Premawardhana
|3:21
|8
|We Need an Eruption
|The Coup
|2:50
|9
|Crawl out the Water (feat. E-40)
|The Coup / Earl Stevens
|3:46