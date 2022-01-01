|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Onryō
|The Newton Brothers
|1:21
|2
|Tokyo 2004
|The Newton Brothers
|1:18
|3
|A New Start
|The Newton Brothers
|1:40
|4
|Goodman
|The Newton Brothers
|1:42
|5
|44 Reyburn
|The Newton Brothers
|1:45
|6
|Curses
|The Newton Brothers
|3:55
|7
|The Dead & the Living
|The Newton Brothers
|1:09
|8
|Chance of Ald
|The Newton Brothers
|1:10
|9
|Peter & Nina
|The Newton Brothers
|2:01
|10
|I'm Still Here
|The Newton Brothers
|1:26
|11
|Meat
|The Newton Brothers
|1:18
|12
|Muldoon
|The Newton Brothers
|1:26
|13
|44 Reyburn Reprise
|The Newton Brothers
|1:15
|14
|Paranoid
|The Newton Brothers
|1:21
|15
|Something Wrong With Peter
|The Newton Brothers
|1:22
|16
|This House Is Haunted
|The Newton Brothers
|1:38
|17
|Stomach Pains
|The Newton Brothers
|1:52
|18
|Fingers
|The Newton Brothers
|1:02
|19
|They Follow
|The Newton Brothers
|0:59
|20
|Your Wife
|The Newton Brothers
|1:56
|21
|The Lost Ones
|The Newton Brothers
|0:42
|22
|Grudged
|The Newton Brothers
|4:06
|23
|Matheson Falls
|The Newton Brothers
|2:00
|24
|This World & the Next
|The Newton Brothers
|1:33
|25
|Don't Get Lost
|The Newton Brothers
|2:41
|26
|Muldoon Smokes
|The Newton Brothers
|1:36
|27
|Something Cursed
|The Newton Brothers
|6:08
|28
|The Burning
|The Newton Brothers
|0:27
|29
|Muldoon Reprise
|The Newton Brothers
|2:21
|30
|We Get What We Deserve (feat. Dead Sara)
|The Newton Brothers
|4:35