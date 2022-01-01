Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Помогите, я уменьшил своих родителей!» (2018)
Hilfe, ich habe meine Eltern geschrumpft Помогите, я уменьшил своих родителей! 2018 / Германия
4.6 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.9
Музыка из фильма «Помогите, я уменьшил своих родителей!» (2018)

Help, I Shrunk My Parents (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack]
Help, I Shrunk My Parents (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Original Motion Picture Soundtrack] 18 композиций. Anne-Kathrin Dern
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Curse of the Museum Anne-Kathrin Dern 3:25
2 Escape Anne-Kathrin Dern 2:58
3 Cracks in the Facade Anne-Kathrin Dern 4:00
4 Young Love Anne-Kathrin Dern 3:00
5 Finding the Portrait Anne-Kathrin Dern 3:32
6 The Enchantment Anne-Kathrin Dern 2:50
7 Family Anne-Kathrin Dern 2:05
8 The Plan Anne-Kathrin Dern 3:29
9 Shrunken Parents Anne-Kathrin Dern 3:34
10 Encounter at the House Anne-Kathrin Dern 3:54
11 Journey to the School Anne-Kathrin Dern 3:06
12 The Skeleton Anne-Kathrin Dern 3:40
13 The Tower Anne-Kathrin Dern 2:43
14 Falling Anne-Kathrin Dern 3:56
15 Drones Anne-Kathrin Dern 2:28
16 My Body Is Too Old Anne-Kathrin Dern 3:08
17 Showdown Anne-Kathrin Dern 2:27
18 Back to School Anne-Kathrin Dern 2:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Помогите, я уменьшил своих родителей!» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Помогите, я уменьшил своих родителей!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
