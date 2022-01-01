|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Curse of the Museum
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|3:25
|2
|Escape
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|2:58
|3
|Cracks in the Facade
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|4:00
|4
|Young Love
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|3:00
|5
|Finding the Portrait
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|3:32
|6
|The Enchantment
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|2:50
|7
|Family
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|2:05
|8
|The Plan
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|3:29
|9
|Shrunken Parents
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|3:34
|10
|Encounter at the House
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|3:54
|11
|Journey to the School
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|3:06
|12
|The Skeleton
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|3:40
|13
|The Tower
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|2:43
|14
|Falling
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|3:56
|15
|Drones
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|2:28
|16
|My Body Is Too Old
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|3:08
|17
|Showdown
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|2:27
|18
|Back to School
|Anne-Kathrin Dern
|2:43