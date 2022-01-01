|1
|The Hustle
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|2:09
|2
|The Mark
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:24
|3
|Full Moon Tonight
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|2:36
|4
|A Kebab of Lies
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:36
|5
|A Likeability Contest
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:42
|6
|The Paris Train
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|2:07
|7
|"Place Your Bets"
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:48
|8
|The Apprentice
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|2:04
|9
|Lord of the Rings
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:47
|10
|One Hell of a Team
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:54
|11
|Bicycle Therapy
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|2:11
|12
|"You're Not a Stranger"
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|2:10
|13
|Playground of the Rich and Famous
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:31
|14
|Not Nice Women
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:20
|15
|Superglue
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:08
|16
|Princess Hortense
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:10
|17
|She's Ready
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:20
|18
|Triple Cheeseburger and Filet Mignon
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:27
|19
|Calling Interpol
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:11
|20
|"Au Revoir"
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:40
|21
|Doctor Frederika
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:45
|22
|A Beautiful Friendship
|Anne Dudley, Chamber Orchestra of London, John Parricelli, Eddie Hession, Christian Garrick, Richard Pryce, Ian Thomas / Anne Dudley
|1:54