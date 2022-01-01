|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overture
|Dario Vero
|3:04
|2
|Ruslan and Lestor
|Dario Vero
|4:01
|3
|The King and His Daughter
|Dario Vero
|2:27
|4
|In the City
|Dario Vero
|0:23
|5
|The Brothers
|Dario Vero
|2:04
|6
|A Dangerous Place
|Dario Vero
|0:51
|7
|The Clumsy Struggle
|Dario Vero
|3:14
|8
|The Escape
|Dario Vero
|0:22
|9
|Ruslan and Mila
|Dario Vero
|1:57
|10
|The Kidnapping
|Dario Vero
|1:46
|11
|The King’s Decree
|Dario Vero
|1:37
|12
|Let’s Go!
|Dario Vero
|1:03
|13
|The Brothers - Second Part
|Dario Vero
|0:29
|14
|Are You With Me?
|Dario Vero
|1:36
|15
|The Brothers - Third Part
|Dario Vero
|0:48
|16
|The Epic Journey
|Dario Vero
|0:57
|17
|The Cat
|Dario Vero
|4:17
|18
|Once Upon a Time
|Dario Vero
|2:37
|19
|Welcome to the Magic Land
|Dario Vero
|0:42
|20
|Intruders! One Brave, One Scared
|Dario Vero
|0:50
|21
|This Is War!
|Dario Vero
|2:34
|22
|So, Here We Are
|Dario Vero
|1:05
|23
|The Brothers - Fourth Part
|Dario Vero
|0:26
|24
|The Adventures of Ruslan
|Dario Vero
|3:30
|25
|The Bridge
|Dario Vero
|1:02
|26
|Color Candy
|Dario Vero
|2:27
|27
|The Spooky Cave
|Dario Vero
|0:26
|28
|Chernomor’s Theme
|Dario Vero
|0:39
|29
|In the Cave
|Dario Vero
|3:42
|30
|Holy Cannoli
|Dario Vero
|0:30
|31
|Statues Almost Look Alive
|Dario Vero
|0:32
|32
|Mila, I Don’t Recognize You!
|Dario Vero
|3:23
|33
|Chernomor and the Mila’s Pendant
|Dario Vero
|1:52
|34
|The Golem
|Dario Vero
|1:30
|35
|The Hero Theme
|Dario Vero
|0:35
|36
|The Last Battle
|Dario Vero
|3:54
|37
|The Sacrifice
|Dario Vero
|1:11
|38
|Final Act
|Dario Vero
|3:14