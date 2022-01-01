Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Руслан и Людмила: Перезагрузка Музыка из мультфильма «Руслан и Людмила: Перезагрузка» (2018)
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса Руслан и Людмила: Перезагрузка 2018 / Украина
6.4 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6
Написать отзыв
Музыка из мультфильма «Руслан и Людмила: Перезагрузка» (2018)

The Stolen Princess (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Stolen Princess (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 38 композиций. Dario Vero
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture Dario Vero 3:04
2 Ruslan and Lestor Dario Vero 4:01
3 The King and His Daughter Dario Vero 2:27
4 In the City Dario Vero 0:23
5 The Brothers Dario Vero 2:04
6 A Dangerous Place Dario Vero 0:51
7 The Clumsy Struggle Dario Vero 3:14
8 The Escape Dario Vero 0:22
9 Ruslan and Mila Dario Vero 1:57
10 The Kidnapping Dario Vero 1:46
11 The King’s Decree Dario Vero 1:37
12 Let’s Go! Dario Vero 1:03
13 The Brothers - Second Part Dario Vero 0:29
14 Are You With Me? Dario Vero 1:36
15 The Brothers - Third Part Dario Vero 0:48
16 The Epic Journey Dario Vero 0:57
17 The Cat Dario Vero 4:17
18 Once Upon a Time Dario Vero 2:37
19 Welcome to the Magic Land Dario Vero 0:42
20 Intruders! One Brave, One Scared Dario Vero 0:50
21 This Is War! Dario Vero 2:34
22 So, Here We Are Dario Vero 1:05
23 The Brothers - Fourth Part Dario Vero 0:26
24 The Adventures of Ruslan Dario Vero 3:30
25 The Bridge Dario Vero 1:02
26 Color Candy Dario Vero 2:27
27 The Spooky Cave Dario Vero 0:26
28 Chernomor’s Theme Dario Vero 0:39
29 In the Cave Dario Vero 3:42
30 Holy Cannoli Dario Vero 0:30
31 Statues Almost Look Alive Dario Vero 0:32
32 Mila, I Don’t Recognize You! Dario Vero 3:23
33 Chernomor and the Mila’s Pendant Dario Vero 1:52
34 The Golem Dario Vero 1:30
35 The Hero Theme Dario Vero 0:35
36 The Last Battle Dario Vero 3:54
37 The Sacrifice Dario Vero 1:11
38 Final Act Dario Vero 3:14
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Руслан и Людмила: Перезагрузка» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Руслан и Людмила: Перезагрузка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
