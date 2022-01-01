1 Overture Dario Vero 3:04

2 Ruslan and Lestor Dario Vero 4:01

3 The King and His Daughter Dario Vero 2:27

4 In the City Dario Vero 0:23

5 The Brothers Dario Vero 2:04

6 A Dangerous Place Dario Vero 0:51

7 The Clumsy Struggle Dario Vero 3:14

8 The Escape Dario Vero 0:22

9 Ruslan and Mila Dario Vero 1:57

10 The Kidnapping Dario Vero 1:46

11 The King’s Decree Dario Vero 1:37

12 Let’s Go! Dario Vero 1:03

13 The Brothers - Second Part Dario Vero 0:29

14 Are You With Me? Dario Vero 1:36

15 The Brothers - Third Part Dario Vero 0:48

16 The Epic Journey Dario Vero 0:57

17 The Cat Dario Vero 4:17

18 Once Upon a Time Dario Vero 2:37

19 Welcome to the Magic Land Dario Vero 0:42

20 Intruders! One Brave, One Scared Dario Vero 0:50

21 This Is War! Dario Vero 2:34

22 So, Here We Are Dario Vero 1:05

23 The Brothers - Fourth Part Dario Vero 0:26

24 The Adventures of Ruslan Dario Vero 3:30

25 The Bridge Dario Vero 1:02

26 Color Candy Dario Vero 2:27

27 The Spooky Cave Dario Vero 0:26

28 Chernomor’s Theme Dario Vero 0:39

29 In the Cave Dario Vero 3:42

30 Holy Cannoli Dario Vero 0:30

31 Statues Almost Look Alive Dario Vero 0:32

32 Mila, I Don’t Recognize You! Dario Vero 3:23

33 Chernomor and the Mila’s Pendant Dario Vero 1:52

34 The Golem Dario Vero 1:30

35 The Hero Theme Dario Vero 0:35

36 The Last Battle Dario Vero 3:54

37 The Sacrifice Dario Vero 1:11