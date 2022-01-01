|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Woman In Blue (feat. Willie Jones III, Philip Norris, Isaiah J. Thompson, Ted Nash, & Daniel Pemberton)
|Wynton Marsalis / Daniel Pemberton
|6:04
|2
|Daily Battles
|Thom Yorke, Flea / Thom Yorke
|2:53
|3
|Relaxing With Lee
|Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk / Charlie Parker
|2:48
|4
|'Round About Midnight
|Babs Gonzales / Thelonious Monk
|3:38
|5
|Blues Walk (feat. Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson & Jerry Weldon)
|Wynton Marsalis / Clifford Brown
|2:56
|6
|Daily Battles (feat. Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson & Jerry Weldon)
|Wynton Marsalis / Thom Yorke
|3:24
|7
|Jump Monk (feat. Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson & Jerry Weldon)
|Wynton Marsalis / Charles Mingus
|4:01
|8
|Delilah (feat. Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson & Jerry Weldon)
|Wynton Marsalis / Victor Young
|5:06
|9
|On a Misty Night (feat. Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson & Jerry Weldon)
|Wynton Marsalis / Tadd Dameron
|5:35
|10
|Motherless Brooklyn Theme (feat. Willie Jones III, Philip Norris, Isaiah J. Thompson, Ted Nash, & Daniel Pemberton)
|Wynton Marsalis / Daniel Pemberton
|3:40