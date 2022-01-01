Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Сиротский Бруклин Сиротский Бруклин
Киноафиша Фильмы Сиротский Бруклин Музыка из фильма «Сиротский Бруклин» (2019)
Motherless Brooklyn Сиротский Бруклин 2019 / США
7.4 Оцените
30 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Сиротский Бруклин» (2019)

Вся информация о фильме
Motherless Brooklyn (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Motherless Brooklyn (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Wynton Marsalis, Thom Yorke, Flea, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk, Babs Gonzales
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Woman In Blue (feat. Willie Jones III, Philip Norris, Isaiah J. Thompson, Ted Nash, & Daniel Pemberton) Wynton Marsalis / Daniel Pemberton 6:04
2 Daily Battles Thom Yorke, Flea / Thom Yorke 2:53
3 Relaxing With Lee Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Thelonious Monk / Charlie Parker 2:48
4 'Round About Midnight Babs Gonzales / Thelonious Monk 3:38
5 Blues Walk (feat. Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson & Jerry Weldon) Wynton Marsalis / Clifford Brown 2:56
6 Daily Battles (feat. Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson & Jerry Weldon) Wynton Marsalis / Thom Yorke 3:24
7 Jump Monk (feat. Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson & Jerry Weldon) Wynton Marsalis / Charles Mingus 4:01
8 Delilah (feat. Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson & Jerry Weldon) Wynton Marsalis / Victor Young 5:06
9 On a Misty Night (feat. Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall, Isaiah J. Thompson & Jerry Weldon) Wynton Marsalis / Tadd Dameron 5:35
10 Motherless Brooklyn Theme (feat. Willie Jones III, Philip Norris, Isaiah J. Thompson, Ted Nash, & Daniel Pemberton) Wynton Marsalis / Daniel Pemberton 3:40
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сиротский Бруклин» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сиротский Бруклин» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Приложение киноафиши