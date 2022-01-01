Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Prospect Перспектива 2018 / США / Канада
5.9 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Перспектива» (2018)

Prospect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Prospect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Daniel L.K. Caldwell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Titles Daniel L.K. Caldwell 0:40
2 Clean the Thrower Daniel L.K. Caldwell 1:17
3 Damon Sleeps Daniel L.K. Caldwell 1:07
4 The Green Moon Daniel L.K. Caldwell 3:41
5 Harvest Daniel L.K. Caldwell 3:04
6 Ambush Daniel L.K. Caldwell 3:10
7 Cee Daniel L.K. Caldwell 1:50
8 Tethered Daniel L.K. Caldwell 3:30
9 Follow the Fahr Daniel L.K. Caldwell 3:36
10 For the Girl Daniel L.K. Caldwell 4:52
11 The Streamer Girl Daniel L.K. Caldwell 1:21
12 The Queen’s Lair Daniel L.K. Caldwell 4:27
13 Weak-Handed Daniel L.K. Caldwell 2:10
14 Inumon Daniel L.K. Caldwell 4:21
15 Grab the Gun and Go Daniel L.K. Caldwell 1:23
16 Launch Daniel L.K. Caldwell 2:47
17 Prospect Daniel L.K. Caldwell 4:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Перспектива» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Перспектива» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
