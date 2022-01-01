|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Titles
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|0:40
|2
|Clean the Thrower
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|1:17
|3
|Damon Sleeps
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|1:07
|4
|The Green Moon
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|3:41
|5
|Harvest
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|3:04
|6
|Ambush
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|3:10
|7
|Cee
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|1:50
|8
|Tethered
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|3:30
|9
|Follow the Fahr
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|3:36
|10
|For the Girl
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|4:52
|11
|The Streamer Girl
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|1:21
|12
|The Queen’s Lair
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|4:27
|13
|Weak-Handed
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|2:10
|14
|Inumon
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|4:21
|15
|Grab the Gun and Go
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|1:23
|16
|Launch
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|2:47
|17
|Prospect
|Daniel L.K. Caldwell
|4:11