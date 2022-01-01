|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Love Over and Over Again
|Switch
|4:16
|2
|93 'Til Infinity
|Souls of Mischief / Thompson
|4:46
|3
|Mary Jane
|Rick James
|4:59
|4
|They Want EFX
|Das EFX
|3:41
|5
|Dance with You
|Kris P. / Luke Dimond
|2:38
|6
|The Secret Garden (Sweet Seduction Suite) [feat. Barry White, Al B. Sure!, James Ingram and El DeBarge]
|Куинси Джонс / Siedah Garrett
|6:42
|7
|Caught Up
|Caleborate
|3:35
|8
|Get up Offa That Thing
|James Brown / Yamma Brown
|4:08
|9
|Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City
|Bobby Bland / Michael Price
|3:46
|10
|Theme from Shaft (Math Club Remix)
|The Math Club / Isaac Lee Hayes
|3:28
|11
|Too Much Shaft (with Saweetie)
|Quavo / Quavious Marshall
|2:52
|12
|Main Titles
|Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes
|2:04
|13
|Karim's Funeral
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:14
|14
|Toxicology / Shaft HQ
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:19
|15
|139th Street
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:24
|16
|My Pride and Joy
|Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes
|3:15
|17
|2nd Trimester / Trust You
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:31
|18
|Old Fashioned Stakeout / Boogie
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:29
|19
|Digital Blackout / Happiest Bitch
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:59
|20
|Good Job
|Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes
|2:33
|21
|That Shaft Kid
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:23
|22
|Shaft Saves JJ
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:43
|23
|Grandad / Bored as Hell
|Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes
|2:14
|24
|The Shafts Are Coming
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:00
|25
|Old School
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:22
|26
|I Feel Fine Mother F****r
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:06
|27
|Moment Ruined
|Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes
|1:17