Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Шафт Шафт
Киноафиша Фильмы Шафт Музыка из фильма «Шафт» (2019)
Shaft Шафт 2019 / США
6.4 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Шафт» (2019)

Вся информация о фильме
Shaft (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Shaft (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Switch, Souls of Mischief, Rick James, Das EFX, Kris P., Куинси Джонс, Caleborate, James Brown, Bobby Bland, The Math Club, Quavo, Christopher Lennertz
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Love Over and Over Again Switch 4:16
2 93 'Til Infinity Souls of Mischief / Thompson 4:46
3 Mary Jane Rick James 4:59
4 They Want EFX Das EFX 3:41
5 Dance with You Kris P. / Luke Dimond 2:38
6 The Secret Garden (Sweet Seduction Suite) [feat. Barry White, Al B. Sure!, James Ingram and El DeBarge] Куинси Джонс / Siedah Garrett 6:42
7 Caught Up Caleborate 3:35
8 Get up Offa That Thing James Brown / Yamma Brown 4:08
9 Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City Bobby Bland / Michael Price 3:46
10 Theme from Shaft (Math Club Remix) The Math Club / Isaac Lee Hayes 3:28
11 Too Much Shaft (with Saweetie) Quavo / Quavious Marshall 2:52
12 Main Titles Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes 2:04
13 Karim's Funeral Christopher Lennertz 2:14
14 Toxicology / Shaft HQ Christopher Lennertz 1:19
15 139th Street Christopher Lennertz 1:24
16 My Pride and Joy Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes 3:15
17 2nd Trimester / Trust You Christopher Lennertz 2:31
18 Old Fashioned Stakeout / Boogie Christopher Lennertz 3:29
19 Digital Blackout / Happiest Bitch Christopher Lennertz 1:59
20 Good Job Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes 2:33
21 That Shaft Kid Christopher Lennertz 2:23
22 Shaft Saves JJ Christopher Lennertz 1:43
23 Grandad / Bored as Hell Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes 2:14
24 The Shafts Are Coming Christopher Lennertz 2:00
25 Old School Christopher Lennertz 1:22
26 I Feel Fine Mother F****r Christopher Lennertz 2:06
27 Moment Ruined Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes 1:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Шафт» (2019) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Шафт» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Related video
Добилась не сама: вернувшуюся на лед Загитову поставили на место
Оскандалившуюся на сцене Лолиту поставили на место: хватило пары слов
Будущее под вопросом: вот что в «Современнике» говорят об уходе Орбакайте
Басков смолчать не смог: выходка Успенской не осталась незамеченной
«Если повезет»: дочь Заворотнюк заговорила о заработках
Не в реанимации: вот что известно о состоянии 78-летней Инны Чуриковой
«Он был бы в ужасе»: известная певица призвала наследников Градского покаяться
Ток шоу себя не окупают: домработница Киркорова не стала молчать о заработках
Гора в семью не включила: Бабкина рассекретила свое времяпровождение
Готов пойти в суд: оскандалившийся Тарасов выступил с заявлением
«Откровенно все обсудили»: внучка Гурченко раскрыла правду о связи с Шаляпиным
Показала себя во всей красе: Барановская пошла вразнос после выхода на сцену
Приложение киноафиши