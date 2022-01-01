1 Love Over and Over Again Switch 4:16

2 93 'Til Infinity Souls of Mischief / Thompson 4:46

3 Mary Jane Rick James 4:59

4 They Want EFX Das EFX 3:41

5 Dance with You Kris P. / Luke Dimond 2:38

6 The Secret Garden (Sweet Seduction Suite) [feat. Barry White, Al B. Sure!, James Ingram and El DeBarge] Куинси Джонс / Siedah Garrett 6:42

7 Caught Up Caleborate 3:35

8 Get up Offa That Thing James Brown / Yamma Brown 4:08

9 Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City Bobby Bland / Michael Price 3:46

10 Theme from Shaft (Math Club Remix) The Math Club / Isaac Lee Hayes 3:28

11 Too Much Shaft (with Saweetie) Quavo / Quavious Marshall 2:52

12 Main Titles Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes 2:04

13 Karim's Funeral Christopher Lennertz 2:14

14 Toxicology / Shaft HQ Christopher Lennertz 1:19

15 139th Street Christopher Lennertz 1:24

16 My Pride and Joy Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes 3:15

17 2nd Trimester / Trust You Christopher Lennertz 2:31

18 Old Fashioned Stakeout / Boogie Christopher Lennertz 3:29

19 Digital Blackout / Happiest Bitch Christopher Lennertz 1:59

20 Good Job Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes 2:33

21 That Shaft Kid Christopher Lennertz 2:23

22 Shaft Saves JJ Christopher Lennertz 1:43

23 Grandad / Bored as Hell Christopher Lennertz / Isaac Lee Hayes 2:14

24 The Shafts Are Coming Christopher Lennertz 2:00

25 Old School Christopher Lennertz 1:22

26 I Feel Fine Mother F****r Christopher Lennertz 2:06