Девица Девица
Музыка из фильма «Девица» (2018)
Damsel Девица 2018 / США
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Девица» (2018)

Damsel (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Damsel (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. The Octopus Project, Роберт Паттинсон
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Samuel & Penelope The Octopus Project 2:23
2 Town The Octopus Project 1:15
3 All Fixed Up The Octopus Project 1:47
4 Yodel for a Hanging The Octopus Project 1:07
5 Outhouse Lullaby The Octopus Project 0:53
6 Will We Meet Again? The Octopus Project 1:16
7 Baltimore The Octopus Project 3:41
8 Zachariah Running Bear The Octopus Project 1:11
9 Regular Horses The Octopus Project 1:04
10 Rufus The Octopus Project 1:35
11 Cakewalk The Octopus Project 2:40
12 Funeral The Octopus Project 0:37
13 The Wake The Octopus Project 2:16
14 Winchester The Octopus Project 1:23
15 Homestead The Octopus Project 1:03
16 Tree Carving The Octopus Project 0:59
17 Butterscotch The Octopus Project 2:15
18 Spaces The Octopus Project 1:21
19 Clean Slate The Octopus Project 1:29
20 Back to Town The Octopus Project 1:43
21 Parting Ways The Octopus Project 3:07
22 The End The Octopus Project 2:13
23 Honeybun Роберт Паттинсон / The Octopus Project 2:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Девица» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Девица» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
