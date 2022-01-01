|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Samuel & Penelope
|The Octopus Project
|2:23
|2
|Town
|The Octopus Project
|1:15
|3
|All Fixed Up
|The Octopus Project
|1:47
|4
|Yodel for a Hanging
|The Octopus Project
|1:07
|5
|Outhouse Lullaby
|The Octopus Project
|0:53
|6
|Will We Meet Again?
|The Octopus Project
|1:16
|7
|Baltimore
|The Octopus Project
|3:41
|8
|Zachariah Running Bear
|The Octopus Project
|1:11
|9
|Regular Horses
|The Octopus Project
|1:04
|10
|Rufus
|The Octopus Project
|1:35
|11
|Cakewalk
|The Octopus Project
|2:40
|12
|Funeral
|The Octopus Project
|0:37
|13
|The Wake
|The Octopus Project
|2:16
|14
|Winchester
|The Octopus Project
|1:23
|15
|Homestead
|The Octopus Project
|1:03
|16
|Tree Carving
|The Octopus Project
|0:59
|17
|Butterscotch
|The Octopus Project
|2:15
|18
|Spaces
|The Octopus Project
|1:21
|19
|Clean Slate
|The Octopus Project
|1:29
|20
|Back to Town
|The Octopus Project
|1:43
|21
|Parting Ways
|The Octopus Project
|3:07
|22
|The End
|The Octopus Project
|2:13
|23
|Honeybun
|Роберт Паттинсон / The Octopus Project
|2:12