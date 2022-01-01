|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Max and Frank's First Bust
|Heitor Pereira
|4:48
|2
|There Have Been Disappearances
|Heitor Pereira
|1:00
|3
|Best in Show
|Heitor Pereira
|1:31
|4
|Mutt of Many Mysteries
|Heitor Pereira
|0:45
|5
|J’Comprende
|Heitor Pereira
|1:15
|6
|On Your Tail
|Heitor Pereira
|1:28
|7
|Rottweiler Family Reunion
|Heitor Pereira
|1:26
|8
|Daisy
|Heitor Pereira
|0:52
|9
|Not Just a Dog Show
|Heitor Pereira
|1:23
|10
|Bad Cop
|Heitor Pereira
|1:10
|11
|Somebody's Gotta Do Something
|Heitor Pereira
|1:10
|12
|A Total Bust
|Heitor Pereira
|1:15
|13
|Investigating Gabriel
|Heitor Pereira
|1:49
|14
|Max in Custody
|Heitor Pereira
|2:05
|15
|Let's Win This Thing
|Heitor Pereira
|1:14
|16
|Following the Van
|Heitor Pereira
|1:44
|17
|Fighting Gabriel
|Heitor Pereira
|1:09
|18
|No Suspects
|Heitor Pereira
|1:17
|19
|Agility Round
|Heitor Pereira
|2:45
|20
|Max Investigates
|Heitor Pereira
|1:35
|21
|This is All Connected
|Heitor Pereira
|0:46
|22
|Enjoy Your Mill
|Heitor Pereira
|1:24
|23
|Heel Yourself, Chump
|Heitor Pereira
|0:57
|24
|Customs
|Heitor Pereira
|0:53
|25
|Follow Everything I Say
|Heitor Pereira
|1:03
|26
|Who's Driving the Plane
|Heitor Pereira
|0:47
|27
|You Did It
|Heitor Pereira
|2:04
|28
|Persephone
|Heitor Pereira
|1:47
|29
|Philippe Confronts Chauncey
|Heitor Pereira
|1:11
|30
|Moment Of Truth
|Heitor Pereira
|1:00
|31
|Daisy's in Danger
|Heitor Pereira
|1:00
|32
|Good Boy
|Heitor Pereira
|1:00