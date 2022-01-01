|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Head Crunch
|Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey
|1:18
|2
|Car Ride
|Johnny Klimek
|1:37
|3
|Wandering the House
|Johnny Klimek, Hans Hafner / Hans Hafner
|3:32
|4
|Kids Being Kids
|Johnny Klimek
|2:38
|5
|Goon Chase
|Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey
|3:09
|6
|Forrest Fight
|Johnny Klimek
|2:42
|7
|Intercom Conversation
|Johnny Klimek
|3:43
|8
|Searching for Safe
|Johnny Klimek
|1:31
|9
|Find Her
|Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey
|3:11
|10
|Mom Is Inside
|Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey
|6:08
|11
|Lawn Standoff
|Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey
|3:10
|12
|Family Escape
|Johnny Klimek
|7:20
|13
|Dad Arrives
|Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey, Hans Hafner / Hans Hafner
|5:06
|14
|Duncan is Back
|Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey
|4:51
|15
|Sunday Morning
|James Earl Jones II / Jonathan Shanes
|2:42