Проникновение Проникновение
Breaking In Проникновение 2018 / США
5.5 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Музыка из фильма «Проникновение» (2018)

Breaking In (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Breaking In (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey, Johnny Klimek, Johnny Klimek, Hans Hafner, Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey, Hans Hafner, James Earl Jones II
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Head Crunch Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey 1:18
2 Car Ride Johnny Klimek 1:37
3 Wandering the House Johnny Klimek, Hans Hafner / Hans Hafner 3:32
4 Kids Being Kids Johnny Klimek 2:38
5 Goon Chase Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey 3:09
6 Forrest Fight Johnny Klimek 2:42
7 Intercom Conversation Johnny Klimek 3:43
8 Searching for Safe Johnny Klimek 1:31
9 Find Her Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey 3:11
10 Mom Is Inside Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey 6:08
11 Lawn Standoff Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey 3:10
12 Family Escape Johnny Klimek 7:20
13 Dad Arrives Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey, Hans Hafner / Hans Hafner 5:06
14 Duncan is Back Johnny Klimek, Gabriel Mounsey / Gabriel Mounsey 4:51
15 Sunday Morning James Earl Jones II / Jonathan Shanes 2:42
Доступен список песен из фильма «Проникновение» (2018) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Проникновение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
