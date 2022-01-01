|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Two Day Rule
|Michael Andrews
|2:28
|2
|One Man Show
|Michael Andrews
|1:05
|3
|Can't Lose My Family
|Michael Andrews
|1:30
|4
|Looking For Emily
|Michael Andrews
|1:43
|5
|Voicemail From Emily
|Michael Andrews
|4:38
|6
|Kumail, Terry, and Beth
|Michael Andrews
|1:47
|7
|Biopsy Results
|Michael Andrews
|1:26
|8
|Emily Wakes
|Michael Andrews
|1:31
|9
|New Beginnings
|Michael Andrews
|1:33
|10
|Mutton Biryani
|Michael Andrews
|1:14
|11
|New Lease On Life
|Michael Andrews
|1:43
|12
|The Big Sick
|Michael Andrews
|1:33
|13
|My Love
|The Bird and the Bee / Greg Kurstin
|3:46